The South Heartland Health District is seeing an explosion of additional new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
According to a Tuesday news release from the district health department, the agency on Monday logged a single-day record of 106 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the viral infection among South Heartland residents. Then, the district turned around Tuesday and broke the previous day’s record by recording 114 additional new cases.
The previous daily record number of new cases, 89, was set on Nov. 30, 2020.
The South Heartland district includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties in Tribland. The 220 new cases of COVID-19 logged in the district so far this week compares to 265 for all of the previous week and 142 for all of the week before that.
The rate of new cases per 100,000 population also is exploding. The rolling seven-day average of new daily cases as of Tuesday stood at 821 cases per 100,000 — more than double the rate of 398 per 100,000 as of Jan. 4 and 281 as of Dec. 28, 2021.
The community test positivity rate hit 43.7% for the week ending Jan. 8. In Adams County, the rate was 50% — meaning one out of every two people who were tested for COVID-19 over the course of the week, and whose results were reported to the health department, tested positive.
Community positivity in the other three counties ranged from 30% to 34%.
The district’s overall test positivity rate for the week was 29.7%. The overall rate includes surveillance testing in long-term care facilities, which also has been turning up more positive cases recently. Any positivity rate above 10% is considered high community transmission.
For last week, eight long-term care facilities in the health district saw a total of nine positive cases among residents and 24 among staff.
As of Tuesday, a total of eight in-patients in South Heartland district hospitals were positive for COVID-19, accounting for 20% of all in-patients. The district’s three hospitals are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
As of Tuesday, 36% of all staffed intensive care beds in the three hospitals were available for new patients.
Since March 18, 2020, when South Heartland’s first case of COVID-19 in a resident was announced, the district has seen a running total of 8,339 confirmed infections.
At this point in the pandemic, many additional cases likely are being detected through at-home tests without the involvement of a laboratory or official notice to the health department to be included in statistics.
In Tuesday’s news release, which was the health department’s weekly update on COVID-19 conditions districtwide, Executive Director Michele Bever said the rapid increase in numbers of new infections will bring a change in the way South Heartland follows up on positive cases.
“Due to the high volume of cases, most people who test positive will not be receiving a call from the health department,” the agency said. “Instead, individuals may receive an informational text from SHDHD or from Nebraska (Department of Health and Human Services). All are encouraged to visit southheartlandhealth.org for guidance regarding isolation and quarantine, testing resources and vaccine information.”
Bever said the rapid spread of COVID-19 is straining Nebraska’s hospitals and means extra jeopardy for the elderly and others with underlying medical problems.
“This surge in cases does not bode well for our residents who are at higher risk or for our local and state health systems, which are already over-burdened with patients and experiencing staff shortages,” she said. “When community transmission is high, more people who are medically vulnerable are affected.”
Bever also warned that all the additional new cases of COVID-19 may make future iterations of the virus more difficult to hold at bay.
“High transmission also drives more errors — mutations — when many, many copies of the virus are being made. Mutations can lead to additional variants that might be even more highly transmissible, cause more severe illness, or be less responsive to our available treatments,” she said.
South Heartland continues to promote a layered approach to precautions against COVID-19, beginning with getting vaccinated and/or boosted but also including such steps as masking in public indoor settings, avoiding crowds indoors and washing hands frequently.
For more information on COVID-19, vaccines and related issues, contact your personal health care provider or the South Heartland District Health Department. The agency can be reached online or at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.