The South Heartland Health District last week saw fewer new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and lower test positivity rates than in the previous week, the district health department reported.
In its weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday evening, the health department also reported that — unsurprisingly — the omicron variant of the virus is predominant in the health district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, said community transmission of the virus remains “very high” in the district, but that the decrease is a hopeful sign following the recent local peak in COVID-19 cases seen two weeks ago.
The test positivity rate, or “positivity,” dropped for the week ending Jan. 29. Overall positivity for the week was 26% — down from 33% the week prior.
The test positivity rate is the number of new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in a given week divided by the total number of tests administered in that same time period.
Community positivity, which excludes testing of residents and employees in long-term care facilities, dropped to 49.5% last week from 57% the previous week.
Bever said testing numbers remain high in the district, with 1,355 tests logged last week — a drop of 7% from the previous week. (This count doesn’t include at-home tests that aren’t reported to the health department.)
In related news, the health department also has received four more results from laboratory sequencing tests in the past week, and all four indicated the omicron variant.
To date, the district has logged a total of 12 omicron identifications. But only a small sampling of all virus specimens are subjected to sequencing, and omicron is understood to be responsible for almost all new cases of COVID-19 in the United States at the present time.
“To date, all of the specimens collected on or after Dec. 27 for sequencing have been identified as omicron,” Bever said. “Omicron has been identified in all four South Heartland counties.”
Overall, SHDHD logged 499 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week. That number is down 21% from the previous week, when 631 cases were recorded.
Ninety-three additional confirmed cases already have been recorded this week.
South Heartland’s running tally of confirmed cases since March 2020 now stands at 9,852 — again, not counting positive results obtained through at-home testing not reported to the health department. The district’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 136. These numbers include district residents only.
The district’s rolling seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 population stood at 701 per 100,000 on Tuesday — down from a high of 1,706 per 100,000 on Jan. 24 and from 1,104 per 100,000 on Jan. 28. The threshold for “high” community transmission is 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
Hospital capacity metrics also have improved. As of Tuesday, South Heartland’s three hospitals were treating a combined total of nine COVID-19 patients — down from 22 on Jan. 26. Fifty-five percent of staffed hospital intensive care beds were available for new patients.
South Heartland encourages residents to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by using multiple layers of prevention.
“The most effective layer of prevention to reduce the risk of severe illness is getting fully vaccinated and boosted,” Bever said.
To date, about 48% of all South Heartland residents are “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 and 28% have received booster doses.
Bever said new evidence in a report released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides additional support for the effectiveness of vaccines against severe illness and hospitalization.
Receipt of a booster dose was at least 90% effective in preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalizations, she said, citing the CDC report.
Residents may contact their own health care provider or the health department with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses or COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for anyone 5 years and older. Current information on testing sites and vaccine availability may be found at southheartlandhealth.org.
South Heartland offers weekly Wednesday vaccine clinics at the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St., from 4-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. To learn more call the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
