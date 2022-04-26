The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, being confirmed in the South Heartland Health District each week has been remaining fairly stable at low to moderate levels recently.
That’s the word from the district health department, which Tuesday evening announced four new cases of the disease were confirmed in South Heartland for the week that ended April 23.
“We continue to have newly confirmed cases across our district, as well as spread from those cases,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director. “However, overall, the rates of new cases have been fairly stable, at low to moderate levels. Last week we logged four confirmed cases, and we’ve logged five so far this week. We are aware of additional cases who tested positive using at-home tests, but these are not included in our reports of confirmed cases.”
The South Central district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department offices are in Hastings.
On April 19, the health department reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district had been linked through sequencing to the first mutation of the omicron variant of the virus, otherwise known as BA.2.
In this week’s Tuesday report, Bever announced a second case now has been connected to BA.2 — a variant known to spread even more easily than the first omicron variant that swept the United States this past winter.
“What residents need to know about BA.2 is that it is more highly transmissible than the original omicron variant,” Bever said. “However, COVID-19 vaccination is effective in protecting against severe BA.2 illness, hospitalization and death.”
These days, South Heartland is publicizing “Community Levels” of COVID-19 activity as assigned by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, CDC has assigned Adams County to the “medium” level and Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties to the “low” level.
COVID-19 activity also is quiet these days at long-term care centers in the health district. Bever said in the past two weeks, just one such facility has reported any residents or staff testing positive.
The community’s test positivity rate (“positivity”) for last week, which excludes long-term care surveillance testing, dropped to 5%, Bever reported.
Just 172 individuals were tested last week — down 7% from 185 the previous week. But those numbers don’t include do-it-yourself tests taken at home.
Meanwhile, only one hospital in-patient in the district was positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Twenty-seven percent of staffed intensive care beds in the district were available for new patients.
Nonetheless, Bever said it’s still important for district residents to be aware of what’s going on with the disease, especially if they or other members of their households have underlying vulnerabilities.
“Although our local cases are fairly low and restrictions have relaxed in most places here and across the country, it remains important for each person to evaluate their individual risk of being exposed to this ever-changing respiratory virus and to take steps to protect themselves and others, accordingly,” she said.
Bever said this is especially important for people who live with, work with, or care for others who are more likely to have severe illness, and for people who are more likely to get extremely ill with COVID-19 themselves.
“We encourage everyone to be supportive of those who want to or need to take precautions around others,” she said.
Staying up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters remains important, Bever said. The health department website, www.southheartlandhealth.org, has information on local vaccination and testing opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.