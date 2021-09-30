Fall brings homecoming celebrations, class reunions and other gatherings that help old friends reconnect and make new memories together.
Unfortunately, such gatherings during a global health pandemic also may provide an opportunity for dangerous germs to spread.
That apparently happened in Hastings over last weekend — and the South Heartland District Health Department is urging residents to use caution in other such gatherings to come.
In a news release Thursday evening, the health department announced it has identified a number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, associated with class reunion activities over the weekend.
“Several confirmed positive case reports have been received by the health department, and additional positive results have been self-reported, with as many as 20 positive cases associated with these events currently under review,” the news release states.
Michele Bever, the health department executive director, urged anyone who was involved with reunion activities to take appropriate precautionary action.
“Anyone who attended reunion events over the weekend, or who has been notified they may have been exposed, should get tested, monitor for symptoms, and take every precaution to prevent additional spread,” Bever said.
While the health department didn’t identify the reunion class or classes in question, the Tribune was contacted separately on Thursday by two members of the Hastings High School Class of 1971, which met for multiple 50th-year reunion events over the weekend. Both said they had heard of 15 or more class members who had become ill so far this week and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
Reunion organizers are keeping class members apprised of developments with the COVID-19 outbreak, and classmates in turn are sharing information about themselves and their own health status, one of the class members said.
An outbreak at an event like a class reunion concerns not only participants in the event, but all others in the community who may have come into contact with members of the group in restaurants, on golf courses or in other venues — even at church services.
In Thursday’s news release, Bever said caution is in order with more events on the calendar for coming weeks.
“We know there are more reunions coming up this weekend. There are also weddings and tailgates, community activities, fundraisers and sports events where people are gathering and not taking many precautions. The events this past weekend are not unique – but the rapid appearance of COVID-19 cases associated with these particular events can serve as a reminder that the pandemic is not over and we need to continue to practice prevention.”
As always, Bever is recommending that layers of protection be used in individuals’ effort to protect themselves from illness and do their part to stop COVID-19 from spreading.
“We know the prevention layers work to limit the spread of the virus and more importantly to limit the severity of COVID-19 illness,” she said. “So, please, stay home when you are ill or have had close contact with someone with COVID-19; practice good hygiene like washing hands and not touching your face; wear masks in public; disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and avoid crowded spaces and confined indoor places.”
Bever said the delta variant of the novel coronavirus is highly contagious and easily spread person to person. People who are unvaccinated and/or age 65 or older, or who have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or immunosuppression, are most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infection.
“If you have any underlying health conditions, please protect yourself with as many layers of prevention as you can,” she said. “The more layers you are able to use, the better. We ask everyone to be considerate of the health of their classmates, friends, neighbors, work colleagues, and other community members by using these layers of prevention. The best layer of protection from severe illness is the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.