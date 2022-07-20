Known new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, now are being confirmed locally in numbers not seen since the original omicron surge of January and February.
That’s the word from the South Heartland District Health Department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, in its latest update on local COVID-19 conditions.
In a news release, Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, characterized COVID-19 in the health district as being at “very high levels” at this time, based on the case rate and test positivity rate.
Eighty new confirmed cases of the disease were confirmed among district residents during the week that ended July 16. That was up from 56 the prior week. For Sunday through Tuesday of this week, an additional 33 new cases were confirmed.
Known testing for the viral infection increased by 15% for the week ending July 16 over the previous week, Bever said.
All testing and case numbers are undercounts since many new cases of COVID-19 are detected through at-home, do-it-yourself testing not reported to the health department. Even so, Bever said, transmission of the virus now is greater than it has been since January and February.
It should be noted however, that tallies of new cases now pale in comparison to the numbers being seen in mid-January, when more than 100 new cases were being reported at a time, multiple times in a week.
Based on the available numbers, weekly community positivity was 41.4% for the week ending July 16 and 42.1% for the week ending July 9. Positivity of 10% or greater is considered high transmission.
Positivity, or the test positivity rate, is the number of known new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in a given week, divided by the total known number of tests administered in that same time period.
Community positivity does not take into account the surveillance testing of residents and staff performed in long-term care settings.
The district’s rolling seven-day tally of new cases of COVID-19 equaled 188 per 100,000 population on Tuesday. The district’s seven-day tally has exceeded 100 cases per 100,000 population (the threshold for “high transmission” every day since July 6.
Bever said “very high transmission” now is occurring in all four South Heartland constituent counties.
Long-term care facilities are feeling the effects of increased transmission, Bever said. In the past two weeks, six have reported new cases, involving a total of three residents and 16 staff members who tested positive.
The district’s three hospitals — Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud — are continuing to see a small number of patients admitted due to COVID-19 complications.
As of Tuesday, two COVID-19 in-patients were hospitalized and 36.4% of staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients.
For the entire month of June, 100% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the district were not up-to- date on their vaccination against the disease.
Bever said the ongoing surge in new cases of the viral infection has prompted local residents to review the next steps they should take if they or a close contact should test positive.
“With more people testing positive, we are seeing renewed interest in how to properly isolate if you test positive, and what to do if you have been exposed,” Bever said. “Our website has the most current guidance and instructions, including definitions of isolation and quarantine, how many days for each depending on whether or not you are up-to-date on your vaccinations, and information on when isolation or quarantine may be ended.”
The quarantine and isolation instructions with infographics can be found in English and in Spanish at southheartlandhealth.org.
The health department also continues to urge everyone to stay up-to-date on his or her vaccination and booster schedule. Vaccines against COVID-19 are available in the health district for individuals 6 months of age and older.
“We encourage everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to take steps to stay up-to-date, which means getting the primary series and any boosters as soon as you are eligible,” Bever said. “What we are seeing is that people who are up to date on their vaccines and become infected typically have only mild symptoms, similar to colds or allergies. This means the vaccine is doing a good job boosting people’s immune systems and protecting them from getting very ill.”
Currently, 49% of all South Heartland residents have completed their primary vaccine series and just 30% have received at least one booster shot.
For local vaccination and testing site information, visit the South Heartland website.
