Senior citizens age 65 and older, as well as individuals who are immunocompromised, now will be able to get additional doses of the bivalent booster vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
An April 18 update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and April 19 recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices mean an additional bivalent vaccine dose now will be available to seniors and additional doses may be given to those with weakened immune systems, said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department.
“Last week the FDA amended its emergency use authorizations for bivalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) updated their recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Bever said in a news release originally issued Tuesday and then updated with fresh information Friday.
The new federal guidance will give additional flexibility to health care providers seeking to protect their patients.
It also indicates the original messenger RNA vaccines, made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and first approved for emergency use in December 2020, no longer will be recommended for use in the United States.
Therefore, all vaccine doses administered going forward will be of the bivalent variety, protecting patients against both the original strains of the virus and omicron variants that came along later.
“People will no longer need ‘primary’ doses or ‘booster’ doses of monovalent vaccine,” said Janet Johnson, a registered nurse and South Heartland’s immunization manager.
The CDC now recommends that everyone age 6 years and up receive a bivalent messenger RNA vaccine regardless of whether he or she previously completed a primary series of monovalent doses.
Those who have already received a bivalent dose don’t need to take any action at this time unless they are 65 years or older or immunocompromised.
For young children, multiple doses continue to be recommended and will vary by age, vaccine and which vaccines were previously received.
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department, with headquarters in Hastings, has taken the lead in public health matters related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
In Friday’s update to this week’s news release reporting on local conditions related to COVID-19, the health department stated that water samples drawn from Hastings’ sanitary sewer system on April 18 contained low levels of the associated virus, whereas those levels previously were in the moderate range.
Wastewater virus load is considered to indicate how much of the virus is circulating in the local community.
Two long-term care facilities in the health district have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in the past two weeks, Bever reported.
Meanwhile, the district has maintained a census of one to three hospital in-patients being treated for COVID-19 throughout April.
Bever said her staff has been receiving questions from constituents wondering when they will be able to get another dose of vaccine to boost their immunity.
She re-emphasized previous messages promoting the vaccine as a key tool of protection against COVID-19.
“With the virus continuing to circulate in our communities, people who are at higher risk for severe illness, but also those living, working and interacting with others who are more vulnerable to severe illness, should continue to take precautions against the spread of this respiratory virus, which continues to change and reinfect,” she said. “Staying up to date on vaccinations is one of these precautions.”
The South Heartland health department is offering walk-in access to free COVID-19 bivalent vaccine at 606 N. Minnesota Ave. in Hastings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of May — May 10 and May 24 — from noon to 3 p.m.
For other locations offering COVID-19 vaccine within the four-county health district, refer to the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
