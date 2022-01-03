The first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, attributable to the omicron variant of the virus has been recorded in the South Heartland District Health Department.
The case, which was reported Monday, is in an individual who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had received a booster dose of vaccine, the district health department announced in a late-afternoon news release. The relationship to omicron was identified through a positive sequencing test.
The patient had traveled outside Nebraska in December 2021. The patient’s symptoms were “extremely mild,” and no additional spread from his or her case to others has been identified, South Heartland said.
The highly transmissible omicron variant wasn’t known to the world until late November when scientists in South Africa identified it. Since then, omicron has spread throughout much of the world.
Not all positive cases of COVID-19 are subjected to sequencing, so it’s possible omicron has been infecting South Heartland residents for some time already.
Michele Bever, the South Heartland health department executive director, said evidence demonstrates the omicron variant is more contagious than the delta variant and that vaccination is still protecting against severe illness. The delta variant is understood to be the predominant version of the virus that has been sickening South Heartland residents for several months.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
Nebraska’s initial six confirmed cases of omicron-linked COVID-19 were discovered in the neighboring Public Health Solutions Health. In that situation, one individual who had traveled to Nigeria and returned shortly before Thanksgiving became symptomatic upon return home. The other five positive cases were members of the first individual’s household. Five of the six infected individuals were unvaccinated.
While multiple reports indicate the omicron variant of the virus tends to cause illness less severe than delta causes, the prospect of a large surge of positive cases related to omicron threatens to further stress Nebraska’s already strained health care infrastructure and bring about bad outcomes in a certain number of cases.
South Heartland continues to recommend using multiple layers of prevention to reduce the risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death, including:
- Getting fully vaccinated and boosted
- Getting tested before attending indoor gatherings, especially around individuals who are at higher risk of severe infection.
- Avoiding crowded places or confined indoor spaces
- Staying home when you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses
- Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings
- Washing hands frequently
- Keeping 6 feet of distance from others
- If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, getting tested before being around others
“Full vaccination plus a booster is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness and the need for hospitalization from COVID-19,” Bever said. “In light of the omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country and now detected in South Heartland District, vaccination as a protective layer is more important than ever.”
Bever continues to encourage residents to contact their personal health care provider or the health department if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the four-county health district and are recommended for anyone 5 years and older. Boosters are available for all adults 18 and over.
On Monday, the federal Food and Drug Administration authorized boosters for vaccinated youths age 12-15 when they are eligible. A final decision on that matter rests with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is expected within days.
For area locations where COVID-19 tests and vaccines are available, consult the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.org, or call the office 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
