Five more residents of the South Heartland Health District succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, over the past two months, the district health department reported Tuesday.
The health department doesn’t announce deaths as being linked to COVID-19 unless and until the cause has been verified on an official Nebraska death certificate. The turnaround time for the certificate to be completed and forwarded to the health department can be several weeks or longer.
The five additional deaths bring to 147 the cumulative number of South Heartland residents who have lost their lives to the viral infection since March 2020, when the pandemic began.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department offices are in Hastings.
Word of the five deaths comes at a time when local metrics related to community spread of the virus look favorable.
But Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, used her weekly Tuesday evening news release on COVID-19 issues to remind the public that especially in an elderly individual or someone with underlying health conditions, any given case of COVID-19 can bring a tragic result.
“While the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been causing only mild illness in most infected people, those who are more at risk of severe illness due to underlying medical conditions, or due to compromised or waning immunity, may experience severe symptoms,” Bever said. “Severe illness may require hospital care and may be fatal.”
Last week, just seven new cases of COVID-19 among district residents were logged by the health department. Five additional new cases have been confirmed since Sunday. (Bear in mind that these numbers don’t include new cases discovered through at-home, do-it-yourself testing.)
As of Tuesday, the rolling seven-day tally of new cases equaled 15.5 cases per 100,000 population — toward the low end of the “moderate” level of community transmission. And the community test positivity rate for last week was just 5.6% — again, near the bottom of the “moderate” community transmission level.
Even so, the health department continues to encourage vigilance with vaccinations and boosters and other measures aiming to thwart the spread of the virus.
“This is especially important for residents who are more likely to get very sick with COVID-19 and for people who live with, work with, or care for others who are more likely to have severe illness,” Bever said.
Lately, a new version of the omicron variant has been making news as it spreads in locations across the United States and around the world.
“Another highly transmissible variant of this virus, called BA.2, is overtaking the original omicron variant as the most common variant in the U.S.,” Bever said. “While BA.2 hasn’t been identified in our area yet, being up to date on vaccines is important to protect against severe disease from any new variants that find their way into our area.”
According to Bever, being up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations means completing the initial series of the vaccine (two shots of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or one shot of Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson), followed by a booster dose after the recommended interval has passed.
On Tuesday, the federal Food and Drug Administration authorized and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended additional boosters for certain individuals to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19.
The additional boosters especially are recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over age 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago. These individuals will be eligible for another mRNA (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNtech) booster.
In addition, any adult who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Janssen vaccine at least four months ago now may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine.
Bever suggests that all households keep some at-home COVID-19 test kits on hand for rapid testing in case one or more family members experience symptoms consistent with the viral infection.
“Testing early is critical for starting treatment options, such as oral antiviral medicine or monoclonal antibodies, so they are effective at preventing severe illness,” she said.
A list of locations where the public can pick up the free eMed at-home COVID-19 test kits is posted on South Heartland’s website: southheartlandhealth.org. The locations for other types of COVID-19 testing also are listed there.
To date, 49.0% of the health district’s residents are fully vaccinated. This includes 6% of children ages 5-11, 19% of children ages 12-15, and 24% of young people ages 16-19; 43% of residents ages 20-34; 54% of ages 35-44; 55% of ages 45-54; 62% of ages 55-64; 90% of ages 65-74; 90% of ages 75-84; and 93% of ages 85 and up.
South Heartland recommends COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 years and older. Residents may contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing.
For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the South Heartland website.
Other statistics
In other COVID-19-related updates Tuesday, the health department announced a total of 10,238 district residents have been confirmed positive for the infection since March 18, 2020.
In the past two weeks, two long-term care facilities in the district have reported residents or staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Testing decreased by 12.4%, with 218 tests logged last week compared to 249 the previous week. (At-home test numbers aren’t included.)
As of Tuesday, just one COVID-19 patient was hospitalized in the health district and 56.6% of staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients.
As of March 24, the CDC’s new COVID-19 Community Levels tool showed Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties at “Low” community transmission level. These levels are updated weekly on Thursday evening.
