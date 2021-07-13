Tallies of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, remain low in the South Heartland Health District but have been increasing somewhat more rapidly in recent days.
In a news release Tuesday evening, the district health department announced it had recorded four new cases of the viral illness last week and has logged three already for this week.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department’s offices are in Hastings.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, reported Tuesday evening that the 14-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 (an extrapolated figure since the entire district’s population is around 45,000) has remained steady at 0.9 or lower since June 4.
At the same time, however, with the addition of the four new cases last week, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100K jumped to 1.6 — still below the goal threshold of eight, but the highest rate since May 27.
“Our overall local risk of COVID-19 remains balanced at the border of low and moderate risk,” Bever said.
The reading for the district’s risk dial, which assesses the danger associated with further local spread of the virus and its variants, remains at 1.0 on a zero-to-four range for this week.
As of Tuesday, Bever said, no cases of COVID-19 in South Heartland have been traced to the so-called Delta variant of the virus now ascendant across much of the United States.
That easily could change in the coming days, however, as the Delta variant is associated with outbreaks that already have occurred elsewhere in Nebraska and other states and now is the source of the majority of new COVID-19 cases nationwide.
The threat posed by the Delta variant would seem to increase the urgency for individuals age 12 and up to be vaccinated.
“Vaccines protect against severe COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus variants,” Bever said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait. Getting your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine soon means you could be fully vaccinated before the first football game and other fall activities.”
Since March 18, 2020, a running total of 4,933 residents of the four-county health district have tested positive for COVID-19. The case totals by county stand at 3,185 for Adams, 782 for Clay, 547 for Nuckolls and 419 for Webster. The district’s death toll stands at 91.
Last week’s test positivity rate (the number of new cases in the district divided by the total number of COVID-19 tests administered in that time period) increased from .6% to 1.5%. Once again, none of the new cases were reported among residents or employees of long-term care facilities.
In Nebraska and across the United States, Bever said, recent outbreaks of COVID-19 have been associated with areas where vaccination rates are low and also with sports facilities and camps where low numbers of attendees and participants have received a vaccine.
Vaccination rates tend to be relatively low in Southern and Midwestern states.
The vaccination rates in South Heartland residents continue to inch upward, with some age groups more protected than others, Bever said. To date, 81.8% of district residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, just 11% of 16- to 19-year-olds are fully vaccinated (plus 3% more that have their first shots) and 8% of 12- to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated (plus 2% more who have their first shots).
Overall, 38.5% of residents across the age spectrum are fully vaccinated and 41% have received at least one dose of vaccine.
“Our COVID-19 vaccination rates in South Heartland are well below the national averages,” Bever said. “In the U.S. overall, 48.1% are fully vaccinated and 55.6% have received at least one dose.”
Bever pointed out that a new school year is fast approaching — along with all the school activities and other gatherings that will come with it.
All the associated gatherings will increase the risk of viral transmission, particularly among the unvaccinated.
South Heartland is encouraging anyone 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Remember it takes three or four weeks between doses of the mRNA vaccines (the Pfizer or Moderna, respectively) and another two weeks after the second dose until your immune system has had a chance to respond and you are considered fully vaccinated,” she said. “On the other hand, the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is just one dose plus two weeks to become fully vaccinated.”
So far, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved in the United States for administration to youths age 12-15.
Bever said all three vaccine products approved in the U.S. for use in adults are available in the health district.
South Heartland’s webpage, southheartlandhealth.org, includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine products are offered at each site.
The list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and how to make an appointment at each site. In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
