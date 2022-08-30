Hastings wastewater continues to run with high levels of the virus that causes COVID-19, indicating the virus is continuing to circulate strongly in the local area, the South Heartland District Health Department announced in a news release Tuesday.
In fact, the most recent wastewater surveillance report for Hastings shows the viral load in the wastewater spiking, said Michele Bever, the health department executive director.
“The results from samples collected on Aug.16 show virus levels trending sharply upward again and classified as “Very High,” the highest we’ve seen since wastewater testing began in February,” Bever said.
A total of 69 known new cases of the novel coronavirus disease were recorded among residents of the health district for the week that ended Aug. 27. That’s up sharply from 35 the previous week — and neither of those numbers include all the COVID-19 cases discovered through at-home testing, which rarely are reported to the health department.
An additional 32 known new cases were logged for Sunday through Tuesday of this week.
As of Tuesday, the district’s rolling seven-day tally of known new COVID-19 cases equaled 124 per 100,000 population — down from 150 per 100,000 a week earlier on Aug. 23. Any rate of 100 per 100,000 or more is considered to signify high community transmission.
Also as of Tuesday, four individuals were in-patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at South Heartland community hospitals. In the last two weeks, a total of 12 residents and seven staff members at six long-term care facilities in the district have tested positive for the viral infection.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The district’s community test positivity rate, otherwise known as positivity, was 44.7% for last week.
Positivity is the known number of new cases of COVID-19 in the district for a given week, divided by the total known number of tests administered in that same time period. “Community positivity” excludes testing and results for residents and employees at long-term care facilities.
The district’s community test positivity rate for the week that ended Aug. 20 was 32.9%. Any rate of 10% or higher is considered “high.”
Based on the ongoing COVID-19 activity and with influenza season approaching, Bever recommends for all residents stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and get their annual flu shot. The vaccinations are especially important for people at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 or influenza illness, such as those age 65 and older, those with chronic health conditions, and those with compromised immune systems.
In Bever’s estimation, staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines means getting the primary series and getting boosters as soon as an individual is eligible.
The health department continues to recommend keeping COVID-19 test kits on hand. For locations offering COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 tests, refer to the agency’s website, southheartlandhealth.org, or call the office, 1-877-238-7595.
