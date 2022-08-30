Hastings wastewater continues to run with high levels of the virus that causes COVID-19, indicating the virus is continuing to circulate strongly in the local area, the South Heartland District Health Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

In fact, the most recent wastewater surveillance report for Hastings shows the viral load in the wastewater spiking, said Michele Bever, the health department executive director.

