Have you noticed the surge in COVID-19 cases reported from various regions around the country? Yes, it could happen here, too. The number of new weekly cases is trending up in our four-county region. Five weeks ago we only had one new case the whole week, then the next week it was four cases, then nine cases, eight cases, and then 16 cases last week. This week we had already logged 21 cases by the middle of the week.
Have you heard about the delta variant of the virus that causes COVID? It is more contagious and spreads more easily from person to person than any other strain. It now causes the majority of COVID cases across the United States, including in Nebraska. In South Heartland, all of the variants identified in the past three weeks were the delta variant.
According to the CDC, the delta variant is associated with more severe disease, which can lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths. Also, the antibodies produced either from having COVID or getting the vaccine aren’t quite as effective on the delta variant and treatments aren’t as effective.
So, the fact that cases are going up isn’t great news. We suspect that people may be frustrated or disturbed by this information and they probably wonder whether we are going to see last fall all over again. We wonder about that, too. Public health and health care experts in Nebraska are warning that what we are seeing in other parts of the nation also could happen here. This is sobering and we should take additional action to help stop this from happening.
On a positive note, let’s not forget that we have more information about the virus that causes COVID than we had last year. Plus, we know the tools of prevention that work to lower the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19. We’ve used these tools and we’ve seen them work!
These aren’t new, but let’s review the various tools in our prevention toolbox:
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand disinfectant.
- Practice good cough and sneeze etiquette – cough into your elbow, not your hand. This protects your hands and the surfaces you touch from becoming contaminated.
- Wear a mask.
- Avoid touching your face — your mouth, nose and eyes — to keep from infecting yourself with the germs on your hands.
- Monitor your health. Stay home from work, school and activities if you are not feeling well or have symptoms that may be related to COVID.
- Be aware of your environment and practice good physical distancing.
- Limit your time in crowded indoor environments.
- Open windows and screen doors to improve air ventilation or move activities outdoors, when possible.
- Clean high-touch surfaces.
- And, finally, a tool we didn’t have last year — vaccine! Be fully vaccinated by getting the COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and others.
How many of these tools are you using to keep yourself and your family and colleagues safe and healthy?
And, now, the Swiss cheese part of the story: Swiss cheese is a metaphor. The idea of a “Swiss Cheese Model” was introduced in 1990 by Dr. James Reason, and it was adopted as a framework to improve safety in industries. This model also works in the context of COVID prevention. First, you need to know that slices of Swiss cheese have holes in them and the holes don’t usually line up from one slice to the next.
Think of each prevention tool as a layer of prevention and imagine each layer as a slice of Swiss cheese. Each layer does a pretty good job, but is not perfect at blocking spread and infection by the virus. No layer by itself is 100% effective at keeping us from getting infected by the virus. Each prevention layer has weaknesses or “holes,” so as we add layers of prevention around ourselves or within our communities, we have a better barrier — more likely to be successful at avoiding infection and spread of the virus.
Washing hands frequently is one layer; physical distancing is another layer. If we practice washing hands frequently, physical distancing and monitoring for symptoms, these multiple layers make a better barrier to infection. The more prevention tools we use in layers, the more we can protect ourselves and others.
Most importantly, let’s focus on the best layer of prevention that we did not have last year: COVID vaccination. Of the hospitalization data available in Nebraska, 97% of hospitalizations for COVID-19 since January have been among not fully vaccinated individuals. We can’t emphasize enough that the most effective way to protect ourselves and others from severe illness is to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines are highly effective against all of the variants, including delta.
As we continue navigating this pandemic, please don’t forget all the prevention tools we have and that they are more effective in layers. Use as many layers as you can, in as many settings as you can. Most importantly: don’t wait — get vaccinated!
Michele Bever is executive director for the South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties in south central Nebraska. She may be reached at 402-462-6211. For vaccine and other information visit southheartlandhealth.org.
