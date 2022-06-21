Parents of young children who are anxious to see their little ones vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease won’t have to wait much longer.
That was the word Tuesday evening from Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, following recent federal regulatory approval of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines for children as young as 6 months of age.
In her weekly news release updating local conditions with the disease known as COVID-19, Bever said the health department has received shipments of the Tender Care pediatric COVID vaccines, including the Moderna (for children age 6 months to 6 years) and Pfizer (for children age 6 months to 4 years).
Health department staff members now are in the process of getting the vaccine and related supplies inventoried and distributed to providers in the district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“We know that COVID vaccination is very important for all ages and we are glad to finally be able to provide that option for parents wanting to protect their very young children,” Bever said.
“We will be updating our website as providers are ready to administer these pediatric vaccines. Please check our website, southheartlandhealth.org, or call our office for current information on vaccine availability, locations, and how to schedule an appointment.”
Vaccination can help children avoid serious illness even if they do get infected with one of the variants of the novel coronavirus — and it also can help prevent serious short- and long-term complications stemming from the infection, Bever said.
“The vaccine is very effective, and it is safer for children than getting sick with COVID-19,” she said. “We recommended talking with your child’s health care provider or a pediatrician if you have questions about COVID-19 and the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.”
Meanwhile, the health department continues to encourage all residents who are eligible to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. In addition, Bever suggests keeping some at-home test kits on hand and testing if you experience any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
For locations offering COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 tests, refer to the South Heartland website.
For general COVID-19 updates, visit the UNMC Global Center for Health Security website, https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/covid-19/biweekly-updates.html.
Across the South Heartland district, 46 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last week, compared to 51 the week before. An additional 21 confirmed cases had been reported in the current week through Tuesday. These numbers don't include cases identified through at-home testing, as most such cases aren't reported to the health department.
Other statistics are available on the data dashboard that is part of the health department’s website.
