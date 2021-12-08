Seven more deaths lead the grim statistics associated with the ongoing surge of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the South Heartland District Health Department.
The additional deaths follow on the heels of six others being reported one week ago and five more two weeks prior to that. They bring to 117 the district’s running death toll related to COVID-19 and to 1.58% the four-county health district’s fatality rate.
South Heartland encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The district health department offices are in Hastings.
The South Heartland health department updates the public each Tuesday evening on local conditions related to the virus and its variants.
“We are saddened by the loss of more South Heartland residents to COVID-19, and we urge people to help protect those who may be more vulnerable to this disease by practicing prevention to reduce the spread, including getting vaccinated,” said Michele Bever, the health department’s executive director, in Tuesday’s news release. “The continued high case counts and worsening hospital capacity across the state are indicating this virus needs to be taken seriously. South Heartland communities need to take effective prevention steps, if we expect our health systems across the state to be available for our health care needs.”
Bever said the seven additional deaths reported Tuesday had occurred over the past month and all resulted from cases of the viral infection that had been reflected in South Heartland statistics previously.
The health department doesn’t report deaths until it receives notification from the state of Nebraska attributing the death to COVID-19. Such notification takes time to receive.
Meanwhile, numerous health district residents continue to be hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Bever said local hospitals in the four-county area are continuing to report a high COVID-19 in-patient census — the largest in a year — and the availability of staffed intensive care beds is low.
“The aggregate census of COVID-19 in-patients totaled 23 in Tuesday morning’s hospital reports — the highest we have seen since mid-December 2020,” Bever said. “The percent of inpatients that were COVID-19 positive, at 68%, is a record high — the highest since last year at this time.”
Community transmission of the virus and/or variants also remains at a high level, based on weekly test positivity rates and the rolling seven-day averages of new cases per 100,000 people.
The community test positivity rate (“positivity”) was 39.9% for the week ending Dec. 4. That rate excludes testing in long-term care facilities, where surveillance testing of residents and staff occurs frequently.
With the long-term care numbers factored in, overall positivity for the district last week was 17.4%.
Positivity of 10% or greater is considered high community transmission.
The rate of new cases was 449 new cases per 100,000 population in the seven-day period ending Tuesday, with 100 cases per 100,000 in seven days considered high community transmission.
Bever said the health department logged 251 laboratory-confirmed new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Dec. 4 and another 48 for Monday and Tuesday of this week.
In addition, South Heartland has received word of eight cases that were confirmed in January, February, September and October 2021 but hadn’t been reported to the health department before now. Those cases have been added to the case counts and hospitalization counts in the appropriate months of testing and hospital admission.
With this week’s bad news related to deaths, positivity and new cases, South Heartland will keep its informational COVID-19 Advisory in place for the time being.
“The purpose of the COVID-19 Advisory is to emphasize the importance of prevention to reverse the trends, protecting our most vulnerable, and giving our filled-to-capacity hospitals a break,” Bever said.
While much of the world’s attention has turned over the past week-and-a-half to the newly identified omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the delta variant continues to pose the dominant threat in this area.
Bever said many people testing positive for COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms, especially if they are fully vaccinated, but that some are less able to fight off the virus — especially if they aren’t yet vaccinated.
She emphasized the importance of thwarting the spread of the virus and said vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 illness, especially amid threats not only from the variants but also from influenza and other viral maladies that typically come to the fore in cold weather.
“Now, more than ever, we hope residents will make the decisions to get vaccinated for flu and COVID and to get COVID boosters as soon as they are eligible,” Bever said. “Also, we are encouraging everyone to use multiple prevention layers for the best protection from virus transmission, infection, and severe illness.”
Bever emphasized the layers of prevention that are effective against influenza and COVID-19 respiratory viruses, including:
• Wearing a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings if you aren’t fully vaccinated. (Even people who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission, such as is the case in South Heartland now.)
• Avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated spaces and moving activities and interactions outdoors when possible.
• Staying home from work, school and other activities when you are sick or have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
• Getting tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
• Getting vaccinated against both COVID-19 and influenza, and getting a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as eligible.
According to health department statistics, as of Tuesday 46.1% of all South Heartland residents were fully vaccinated (not counting booster shots) and 49.6% of all residents had had at least one dose of a vaccine.
Anecdotally, booster shot activity seems to be running particularly strong in the district, with participants in a Pfizer/Moderna vaccine clinic at Allen’s in Hastings on Dec. 1 waiting in line more than an hour — most cheerfully — for their jabs.
Bever encourages residents to contact their own health care provider or the health department if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing. The vaccines are widely available across the health district and are recommended for anyone 5 years and older. Boosters are available for all adults 18 and over when they are eligible.
For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the health department website, southheartlandhealth.org or call its office at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.