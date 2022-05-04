Although the South Heartland District Health Department recorded just a handful of new cases of COVID-19 again last week, officials are reminding district residents not to become complacent about their vaccination and booster schedules.
A total of six new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were logged for the week ending April 30 — down from eight for the prior week.
An additional eight cases had been logged Sunday through Tuesday of this week, the health department announced in its weekly news release updating local COVID-19 developments.
Those numbers don’t include cases of the viral infection identified through at-home testing, most of which likely never are reported to the health department.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department offices are in Hastings.
In this week’s news release, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, emphasized the importance of timely vaccinations and boosters.
“There are three things we want you to know about COVID-19 vaccine,” Bever said.
“First: The COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness.
“Second: COVID-19 vaccine boosters can further improve or restore protection that might have waned over the time since your primary series vaccination.
“And third: People are best protected from severe illness when they stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines. This means getting the initial series, followed by a booster after the recommended length of time, and then a second booster for those who are eligible.”
With COVID-19 numbers declining over the past several weeks but the possibility of future surges related to variants of the virus yet to come, some South Heartland residents may be trying to think strategically about the best time to get their next jab if they are eligible for one.
Bever said some people have been asking about the best time to get their second booster, and that she encourages the public to stick to the schedule recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Some people may be tempted to wait, since case rates are lower at this time,” she said. “But, because COVID testing is also quite low now (only 128 tests reported in our district last week), we don’t have the best picture of the actual level of community transmission and won’t necessarily be able to know right away when community transmission starts increasing.
“None of us can know our individual susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection. What we do know is that some people are more at risk of severe illness than others. Bottom line, you can reduce your risk of severe illness by getting vaccinated and boosted when you are eligible.”
While vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the United States since December 2020 and by now are available to anyone age 5 and up, Bever said it’s not too late for unvaccinated individuals to get started with the series.
South Heartland, in collaboration with vaccine provider partners, is assuring that vaccine is offered at locations in all four counties. Residents may contact a health care provider or the health department with questions about eligibility and timing for vaccines and boosters.
For locations offering COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 tests, refer to the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.org.
A booster shot is recommended for everyone age 12 and older, and a second booster is authorized for those age 50 and up, as well as for anyone age 12 and older who is moderately to severely immunocompromised. The second booster is due four months after the first booster was received — whether it was a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or a second dose of the Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.
To date, 49% of all South Heartland residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 29% are boosted.
According to health department statistics, fully vaccinated residents include 6% of the district’s children ages 5-11, 19% of children ages 12-15, 24% of young people ages 16-19, 43% of adults ages 20-34, 54% of ages 35-44, 55% of ages 45-54, 62% of ages 55-64, 91% of ages 65-74; 91% of ages 75-84, and 95% of ages 85 and up.
For more information about the boosters, visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html. For general COVID-19 updates, visit the University of Nebraska Medical Center Global Center for Health Security online: https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/covid-19/biweekly-updates.html.
The district’s rolling seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 people stood at 19.9 cases per 100K as of Tuesday, signifying moderate community transmission. “Low” community transmission is fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 over seven days.
The community test positivity rate, or “positivity,” increased to 16.0% for the week ending April 30. The goal for “low” transmission is to sustain below 5% positivity.
Community positivity doesn’t take into account surveillance testing in long-term care facilities. Over the past two weeks, only one long-term care center in the district reported any residents or staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Known testing decreased by 26% last week with 128 tests logged, compared to 172 the previous week. (Again, at-home tests aren’t included in this count.)
As of Tuesday, no hospital in-patients in the district were being treated for COVID-19, and 36.4% of staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients.
The CDC’s Community Levels, which are updated weekly on Thursdays and are a combined metric that includes hospital data, currently show Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties at “low” community level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.