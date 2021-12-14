Community transmission of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, remains high in the South Heartland Health District — and officials are bracing for more trouble ahead when the new omicron variant of the virus begins to make its presence known in the region.
That’s a summation of the news from the district health department in its weekly update on COVID-19 conditions issued Tuesday evening.
In a news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said her agency expects an additional surge in cases in the coming months, based on trends seen in other countries.
She cited the example of the United Kingdom, where the omicron variant quickly is replacing the delta variant, causing a rapid upswing in cases and setting the stage for a large surge in additional hospitalizations.
The omicron variant, first identified by scientists in South Africa, wasn't even publicly known to be in the world until Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.
For the moment, however, the delta variant remains dominant in South Heartland, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Bever said the health district logged 123 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Dec. 11 and another 66 confirmed positive cases on Monday and Tuesday of this week.
Meanwhile, 45 previously reported local cases had sequence results reported. All 45 cases were identified as the delta variant.
Community transmission metrics dropped slightly last week from the week before that, but remained at a high level based on the weekly test positivity levels and the rolling seven-day averages of new cases per 100,000 people.
Community positivity was 32% for the week ending Dec. 11. Overall positivity, which includes surveillance testing in long-term care facilities, was 13.5%.
Positivity, also known as the test positivity rate, is the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 logged in a given week, divided by the total number of tests administered in that same time period. Positivity of 10% or more is considered high community transmission.
For the seven-day period ending Tuesday, the case rate was 312 new cases per 100,000. One hundred cases per 100,000 in seven days is considered high community transmission.
While the percentage of in-patients in South Heartland hospitals who are positive for COVID-19 is down this week to 43.6%, hospitalization numbers remain high, Bever said.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 17 patients were being treated for the viral infection at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Hospital capacity for the district’s sickest patients remains a major concern, with just 9% of staffed intensive care beds available for new patients.
Bever said the hospital capacity situation throughout Nebraska is serious, with implications for all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
“We have a very critical situation across our state,” she said. “The larger health systems that we rely on for higher levels of critical care are reporting they are beyond capacity and they are unable to accept transfer patients from rural areas, such as the hospitals in our district. If you, your child, your grandparent, have life-threatening injuries or illnesses, the care you need may not be available, period.”
South Heartland continues to promote vaccination for all eligible district residents, citing evidence that vaccinated individuals infected with the virus are far less likely than unvaccinated people to end up in the hospital.
“One thing we can do to help the situation is to get vaccinated to reduce our risk of severe illness and the need for hospitalization from COVID-19,” Bever said. “We know from Nebraska data that individuals who are unvaccinated have a 10 times higher risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared with individuals who are fully vaccinated.”
Vaccination rates in the health district continue to inch upward, with South Heartland within a whisker of having half of all residents in receipt of at least one COVID-19 vaccine injection.
Meanwhile, fully vaccinated individuals are continuing to line up for booster shots when they become eligible.
“It’s not too late to get your COVID-19 vaccine,” she said. “In our district, vaccination rates continue to climb slowly, but they are increasing week over week as more people start and complete their vaccination series.”
According to the South Heartland vaccine dashboard posted online, 46.4% of all district residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series and 49.9% have received at least one dose.
Of residents age 12 and older, 54.9% are fully vaccinated and 59.1% have received at least one dose.
Children ages 5-11 just became eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in early November.
South Heartland encourages residents to contact their own health care provider or the health department with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing. Vaccines are widely available across the health district and are recommended for anyone 5 years and older.
Boosters are available for all adults 18 and over when they are eligible.
For testing and vaccination sites and additional statistical data, visit the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.org or call the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
