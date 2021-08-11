The South Heartland Health District saw twice as many residents test positive for COVID-19 last week as the week prior, and four times as many as the week before that.
That kind of dramatic growth in case tallies has officials of the district health department urging the community to apply layers of prevention to help hold the again-ascendant novel coronavirus disease at bay.
“With the delta variant present in our district and the current trend of cases doubling each week, we are preparing for a new surge in cases,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in her regular weekly news release addressing COVID-19 developments Tuesday evening. “We are also concerned that children may be hit harder with this variant, based on national trends reported on Aug. 5 by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association and the fact that vaccine for children under 12 is not yet approved.”
With area schools opening for the fall semester this week and next, Bever said, taking proactive preventive measures will be key.
“For schools and for community settings, we will continue to promote and encourage layered prevention practices that are evidence-based, such as frequent hand-washing, use of alcohol-based sanitizer, social distancing, cohorting (keeping in the same group), staying home when sick, cleaning high-touch surfaces, and the use of facial coverings (masks),” Bever stated in the news release. “The more layers of prevention we are able to use, the better our barrier against the spread of COVID-19.
“The vaccines are our best defense against COVID-19. Used together with other layers of prevention in our schools and in community settings, we can help keep our counties from seeing the high surges of severe illness that are overwhelming hospitals in states like Florida, Mississippi and Missouri. Please get your COVID-19 vaccine so you are fully vaccinated — which will protect you and help protect others from severe illness and the need for hospitalization.”
The health department logged a total of 32 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 1-7, doubling the number from the prior week and quadrupling from two weeks earlier.
For the current week, 10 new cases had been reported as of Tuesday evening.
South Heartland marked an unwelcome milestone Tuesday as the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since March 18, 2020, surpassed the 5,000 mark.
The new cumulative case tally is 5,005 among district residents, with 94 fatalities officially attributed to the disease on state-issued death certificates. The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Bever reported the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 population was 8.8 on Monday, up from 6.3 the previous week.
The overall weekly test positivity rate increased from 6.8% to 7.7%, signifying a moderate level of transmission.
For the general population, excluding long-term care center residents and employees who are tested regularly, the positivity rate increased from 12.6% to 13.4%, which is high transmission, for last week. The test positivity rate in the district’s long-term care facilities remained at zero for the 11th week in a row.
As of Tuesday, 7.3% of in-patients in the district’s three hospitals were COVID-19 positive and 36.4% of staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients. The district’s hospitals are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
To date, 39% of South Heartland residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 44% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Seventeen percent of children age 16-19 are fully vaccinated, and another 4% have received their first dose.
In the 12- to 15-year-old age group, just 10% of children are fully vaccinated and another 6% have received their first dose. No vaccines against COVID-19 yet are approved for administration to children under age 12 in the United States.
South Heartland’s vaccine webpage, found at southheartlandhealth.org, includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland district and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and, if needed, how to make an appointment at each site.
In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.
South Heartland is offering weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics with Pfizer vaccine on Wednesdays through the month of August, 5-7 p.m. at the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St.
Families are encouraged to bring their children age 12 and older to receive the free vaccine. Minor children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Other shot recipients are welcome, also.
Those attending should enter at Allen’s west door. Masks are required. Participants may register in advance at vaccinate.ne.gov.
To date, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only product approved for emergency use in patients age 12-15 in the United States. The Pfizer product comes in a two-dose regimen, with a three-week interval between shots.
Bever is encouraging residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
