With Christmas now just three days away, the South Heartland District Health Department is encouraging district residents to get tested for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, before being a host or guest at indoor holiday gatherings.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, also is urging residents to take such steps as masking and social distancing to help keep themselves and others safe in a dicey phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Please plan to get a COVID test before you host or attend a gathering. Pay attention to mild symptoms and stay home if you are ill. Testing, along with physical distancing and masking, are important ways to protect yourself, your family and your friends through the holiday season,” Bever said in her weekly Tuesday evening news release updating COVID-19 conditions in the health district. “And, if you haven’t gotten one yet – please get your COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself from severe illness and the need for hospitalization.”
The Christmas and New Year’s holidays will coincide with the ascendancy of the omicron variant of COVID-19 — a new and heavily mutated version of the virus that is said to be more transmissible than the original virus and its earlier variants, including delta.
While the omicron variant was not discovered until late November in South Africa, it already has spread around the world and reportedly now accounts for 73% of new cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
No cases of infection with the omicron variant among South Heartland residents yet have been confirmed through laboratory sequencing, according to South Heartland’s COVID-19 data dashboard posted online. However, information on variants has not been updated there since Dec. 13.
In Tuesday’s news release, Bever said the prospect of omicron taking hold in south central Nebraska is daunting, given the continuing high level of community transmission of the delta variant and ongoing hospital capacity concerns.
“Locally, our indicators of community transmission – positivity and the weekly rate of new cases – are showing us to be in the red, with ongoing high community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19,” Bever said. “This is very concerning, considering the increase in travel and gatherings typical for this time of year, and the threat of the omicron variant, which is highly transmissible and rapidly replacing delta as the dominant strain across the country.”
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department’s offices are in Hastings.
Within the district, Bever said, indicators of community transmission remained similar to the previous week, based on the weekly test positivity levels and the rolling seven-day averages of new cases per 100,000 people.
Community positivity was 32% for the week ending Dec. 18 — the same percentage as for the week that ended Dec. 11. Overall positivity, however, which adds in surveillance testing in long-term care facilities, increased from 13.5% to 17.5%.
Positivity, or the test positivity rate, is the number of new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 logged for a given week, divided by the total number of tests administered in that same time period. Positivity of 10% or more is considered high community transmission.
Bever said testing numbers were the lowest they have been since early November. Six hundred thirty-four tests were conducted in the district last week, compared to a recent high of more than 1,000 tests per week in mid-November.
The rate of new cases per capita in the health district declined last week compared to the week prior. Bever said 252 new cases per 100,000 population were recorded for the seven-day period that ended Tuesday — down from 312 per 100,000 for the previous seven-day period, but still well above 100 cases per 100,000 population in seven days, which is considered the threshold for high community transmission.
Bever said the health department logged 119 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents for the week ending Dec. 18 — just fewer than 123 for the week that ended Dec. 11 — and that another 71 confirmed positive cases were logged for Monday and Tuesday of this week.
The hospitalization rate remains a concern, she said. As of Tuesday, 14 in-patients in the district’s three hospitals were being treated for COVID-19, down from 17 as of Dec. 14. This Tuesday’s 14 account for 35.9% of all hospital in-patients, down from 43.6% a week earlier.
Among staffed intensive care beds in the district, 27.3% were available for new patients on Tuesday. The previous week, the availability rate was just 9%.
Bever said COVID-19 is putting great pressure on Nebraska’s health care personnel and infrastructure.
“We continue to have a very critical situation with the health systems across our state,” Bever said. “And, we know from Nebraska data that individuals who are unvaccinated have a ten times higher risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared with individuals who are fully vaccinated.”
According to recent information released by Nebraska’s acting state epidemiologist, Dr. Matthew Donahue, COVID-19 vaccinations prevented 1,500-2,000 hospitalizations and about 500 deaths in Nebraska in the four-week period from Nov. 7-Dec. 4.
“Vaccination is a powerful prevention tool that saves lives. Please get a shot to keep yourself and your loved ones out of the hospital,” Bever said.
Across the health district, more first, second and booster vaccination shots continue to go into arms, and just less than half of all South Heartland residents age 5 and up now have had at least a single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine or the first two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“Overall, 49.7% of South Heartland residents eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated,” Bever said. “Our residents age 65+ are in the lead, at 88% fully vaccinated, while just 2% of 5- to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated.”
The 5- to 11-year-olds just became eligible for pediatric doses of the vaccine following action by federal agencies in early November.
South Heartland continues to encourage residents to contact their own health care provider or the health department if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the four-county health district and are recommended for anyone 5 years and older. Boosters are available for all adults 18 and over when they are eligible.
For COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations, refer to the health department’s website, southheartlandhealth.org., or call 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
