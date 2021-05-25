Improving metrics regarding local spread of the novel coronavirus and infections in the South Heartland Health District had the head of the district health department sounding an upbeat note Tuesday evening.
In the first of what now are intended to be weekly updates on Tuesday evenings — the health department lately has been issuing news releases on Mondays and Wednesdays — Michele Bever, the department’s executive director, reported the department had logged just 20 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the last 10 days.
The new cases included 18 in Adams County and two in Clay County for a new cumulative district total of 4,917. The district’s first case was reported on March 18, 2020.
By county, the running total case numbers to date are 3,177 in Adams County, 775 in Clay County, 548 in Nuckolls County and 417 in Webster County.
Up to this point, sequencing analysis has identified a cumulative total of 18 COVID-19 cases caused by variants, all B.1.1.7, which first was identified in the United Kingdom.
The B.1.1.7 cases have included 13 in Adams County, one in Clay, one in Nuckolls, and three in Webster.
“The B.1.1.7 variant has higher transmissibility, meaning it spreads more easily from person to person, and it can cause more severe illness,” Bever said. “This is one reason to continue to practice prevention, especially if you are around others who are unvaccinated or at higher risk of severe illness.”
Having spoken those familiar words of caution, however, Bever indicated she was pleased with the current limited level of transmission and illness in the four-county health district.
“We have good news to share regarding new COVID-19 cases in our district,” she said. “Our 14-day rolling average of daily new cases has dipped below our goal of eight cases per 100,000 for five days in a row and currently stands at 5.1 new cases per 100,000 per day. In addition, hospital capacity is excellent, with 64% of intensive care unit beds available and zero patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.”
Testing numbers for COVID-19 in the district over the past two weeks were the smallest since late September 2020, Bever said.
“With that it mind, our overall positivity, which is the number of positive tests out of all the tests conducted last week, was moderate at 5.5%, which factors in the moderate positivity of 8.2% for the general community and the low positivity of 4.2% for residents and staff in long-term care facilities,” she said.
The current level of danger associated with further local spread of the virus has dropped to 1.6 on the district’s risk dial for this week. That reading remains in the middle range of the dial’s yellow, or moderate, risk zone.
The risk reading depends on a number of factors related to recent spread of the virus and local capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment.
“One of the factors in determining risk of coronavirus spread is the vaccination rate in our district,” Bever said. “To reduce the risk of spread, the goal is for 70% or more of South Heartland residents to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We are at 40% and continuing to inch upward.”
She emphasized the value of vaccination for all district residents, now available to those age 12 and up. (The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for use in individuals age 12 and older, while the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) products may be administered to anyone 18 and up.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus and its variants,” Bever said. “We are encouraging anyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others. All three vaccine products — Pfizer BioNTech, J&J Janssen, and Moderna — are available in our health district.”
Bever said SHDHD’s vaccine webpage (https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/covid-19-vaccine-information.html) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine products are offered at each site.
“This list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and how to make an appointment at each site. In addition, there are several health care providers in the district who are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients,” she said.
Residents may contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 for more information.
Pfizer clinic Wednesday
A community vaccine clinic on Wednesday will be administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine clinic will be in the west end of the Allen’s building at 1115 W. Second St. in Hastings from 2-6 p.m.
No appointments are needed, but Bever recommended individuals pre-register at vaccinate.ne.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany children under age 19.
