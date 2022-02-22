For the first time in more than six months, the South Heartland Health District has seen a key measure of community transmission of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, drop out of the “high” range.
Giving her weekly Tuesday night report on local conditions related to COVID-19, Michele Bever, executive director of the district health department, announced the rolling seven-day number of new confirmed cases of the viral infection equaled 73 per 100,000 population on Tuesday.
The threshold for high community transmission by that metric is 100 cases per 100,000. The last time the number was below 100 was Aug. 16, 2021.
A count of 73 cases per 100,000 is in the “substantial” range. “Low” community transmission would be fewer than 10 cases per 100,000.
In terms of the test positivity rate, or “positivity,” the district’s overall positivity was 7.4% and community positivity was 19.9% for the week that ended Feb. 19. Community positivity excludes residents and workers at long-term care facilities.
Positivity readings above 10% are considered to indicate “high” community transmission of the novel coronavirus and/or its variants. A test positivity rate of 7.4% is called “moderate” transmission.
Positivity, by definition, is the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a given week, divided by the total number of tests known to have been administered in that same time period.
Bever said that while COVID-19 clearly continues to circulate in the health district at a significant level, the trend lines are encouraging.
“While we have not yet reached ‘low’ community transmission across the district, the good news is we’ve seen a steady decline in case rate and positivity since our local peak during the last full week of January,” Bever said. “We appear to be on the back side of this most recent surge of the virus.”
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department offices are in Hastings
Forty-three new confirmed COVID-19 cases were logged by the health department last week. That’s down 65% from the previous week.
Seventeen additional confirmed cases were reported Sunday through Tuesday of this week.
Since March 2020, a running total of 10,173 district residents have tested positive for the infection.
(Bear in mind that, now that at-home COVID-19 test kits are available and are being used to identify new cases of the infection without the involvement of a health care provider, not all positive results are being reported to the health department any longer.)
Bever said South Heartland completed a data quality review over the weekend, resulting in removal of duplicate cases and addition of positive test results for October 2021 through January 2022 only recently reported to the health department. The review resulted in a net increase of 54 cases, which for statistical purposes now have been apportioned to the weeks in which the test for each was performed.
The district saw another drop in known COVID-19 testing last week, with 541 tests logged — down 27% from the previous week.
Positivity in long-term care facilities decreased to 1.5% last week compared to 4.7% the prior week. In the past two weeks, four long-term care centers in the South Heartland district have reported outbreaks, with a total of six staff and 11 residents testing positive.
Resident vaccination rates are high for most skilled nursing facilities in the district, and residents who test positive typically are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, Bever said.
As of Tuesday, just one solitary patient was being treated for COVID-19 in a South Heartland hospital, and 63.6% of staffed intensive care beds in the district were available for new patients.
Bever used Tuesday night’s update to announce the arrival earlier in the day of just under 3,500 eMed COVID-19 at-home test kits at the health department. The test kits will be distributed to schools and child care centers for their use and will be made available for free distribution to the general public at various locations across the district.
The eMed test kits have a virtually-guided option for doing the test and receiving a verified result. Otherwise, individuals can simply follow the instructions and complete the test on their own.
A list of locations where members of the public can pick up free eMed test kits will be posted on South Heartland’s website: southheartlandhealth.org.
Bever continues to promote vaccination against COVID-19 and urges residents to monitor their health and get tested if they experience symptoms.
The timing of treatment for a positive case of the infection is critical, she said, especially if the patient has risk factors for complications from COVID-19 illness.
“These people should not wait to see how their illness progresses,” she said. “People who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 should keep some at-home COVID-19 test kits on hand or seek testing early. If you have even mild symptoms, get tested.”
Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for anyone age 5 and up. South Heartland still offers weekly Wednesday vaccine clinics at the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St., from 4-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
For vaccine and testing information, call your health care provider or contact South Heartland at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
