‘Hops & Hounds’ to support HPC
Supporters of Heartland Pet Connection are invited to turn out at the shelter Saturday and enjoy a social evening as a fundraiser for the organization.
Hops & Hounds is an outdoor event at the shelter, 1807 W. J St., starting 6 p.m. The event will feature food from Mean Bone BBQ and Pizza Hut, beer from First Street Brewing Co., and music from Steve’s Lightning Sound.
Participants can spend the evening enjoying friends, food and drink to help the nonprofit group, which shelters, cares for and, whenever possible, adopts out the lost or stray animals in its care.
For advance tickets or more information contact HPC online or by telephone at 402-462-7387.
