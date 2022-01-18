Hastings Public Schools will cancel classes for Jan. 24 amid a continuing bout of illness for many students and staff, Superintendent Jeff Schneider announced.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, Schneider said district officials hope the day off will allow students and staff members to get some rest and recover from any illnesses they are fighting at this time.
“This change to our calendar will also allow staff to catch up on some of the planning time they have missed while covering classes for their colleagues who could not attend,” he said.
According to the HPS website, since Jan. 10 a combined total of 76 students and staff in district schools have been confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Nineteen of those cases were recorded on Monday or Tuesday of this week. The new cases this week include eight staff members and 11 students.
COVID-19 isn’t the only illness affecting the schools, either.
Schneider said he announced the school closing for next Monday already on Tuesday in order to give families time to plan ahead.
“We understand how difficult it is for families when we alter our calendar, so we are providing as much notice as we can in the current environment,” he said. “Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”
HPS isn’t the first Nebraska school system to alter its class schedule because of illness. Grand Island Public Schools will go to a four-day school week, with Fridays off, from this week through mid-February.
In announcing that move on Monday, GIPS cited an all-time high in medical- and illness-related absentee rates in its schools.
Lincoln Public Schools will be closed the next three Fridays, also because of illness and staffing shortages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.