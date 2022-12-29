South Heartland District Health Department (copy) (copy) (copy)

 Laura Beahm/Tribune//////

The novel coronavirus disease has claimed the life of another resident of the South Heartland Health District.

Meanwhile, virus levels in Hastings’ sewer system show the virus continues to circulate heavily in the community — and the number of influenza cases in the four-county health district has doubled over the past two weeks.

