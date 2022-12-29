The novel coronavirus disease has claimed the life of another resident of the South Heartland Health District.
Meanwhile, virus levels in Hastings’ sewer system show the virus continues to circulate heavily in the community — and the number of influenza cases in the four-county health district has doubled over the past two weeks.
That was the grim report Thursday evening from the South Heartland District Health Department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties from headquarters in Hastings.
Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, said the additional death from COVID-19 occurred within the past two months. The department doesn’t report deaths as being related to the disease until that information is confirmed on an official Nebraska death certificate, which takes time to arrive.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, a total of 157 South Heartland residents have succumbed to the disease, which tends to deal most harshly with the elderly, individuals with underlying health issues, and the unvaccinated.
In better news, Bever on Thursday reported the seven-day rolling tally of new confirmed COVID-19 positive tests has dropped to a number equaling 53 per 100,000 population — down from a recent peak of 314 per 100,000 in early December. Those numbers don’t include at-home test results, which aren’t reported to the health department.
Along those same lines, hospitalizations for respiratory illness have declined over the past two weeks in the health district, Bever said. Currently, she said, about one-third of the respiratory illness hospitalizations in the South Heartland district involve patients with COVID-19; one-third are patients with influenza; and one-third are patients hospitalized for other respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and rhino/enterovirus.
At the same time, however, the novel coronavirus continued to be detected at very high levels in Hastings wastewater at the time of the most recent report, Dec. 12. Monitoring virus in wastewater is one way to check community levels of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Meanwhile, influenza case rates are rising locally and across Nebraska.
The most recent Weekly Influenza (Flu) Report posted by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, for the week ending Dec. 17, showed the South Heartland influenza case rate that week had increased to 186 per 100,000 — twice as high as two weeks prior. South Heartland’s RSV case rates had declined about 8% over the two-week interval, to 28.5/100,000.
“What the case rates, wastewater and hospitalization results tell us is that there continues to be community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as influenza and other respiratory illnesses,” Bever said. “Prevention is our best bet to reduce our risk of getting infected and getting very sick or needing hospitalization.”
Prevention measures include practicing good hygiene and staying home when sick to reduce the spread of any of the respiratory illnesses.
“Most important of all, stay up to date on all of your vaccinations to reduce the spread of preventable illnesses,” Bever said.
While COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses continue to make their unwelcome presence felt in the community, funding to address them is receding at this time.
Starting in January 2023, South Heartland will be making changes to the COVID-19 dashboard it has maintained online throughout the pandemic.
“Due to staffing and funding constraints, we will be scaling back our COVID-19 data analysis activities,” Bever said.
Residents checking the South Heartland website, www.southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, can expect a smaller dashboard and updates on a weekly basis beginning the first week in January 2023.
For more information on COVID-19, or for locations offering COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 tests or influenza vaccine, refer to the website or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
