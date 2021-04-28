As she encourages more people to get inoculated against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the leader of the South Heartland District Health Department is highlighting what individuals can do once they are fully vaccinated.
“People are considered fully vaccinated after two weeks have passed since their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director. “Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 brings with it the ability to start doing many things that stopped because of the pandemic.”
For example, Bever said, those who are fully vaccinated can gather safely indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.
“You can also gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without needing to wear masks or staying 6 feet apart,” Bever said in her regular Wednesday evening COVID-19 update news release. “We should still take precautions with anyone who has increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, regardless of our vaccination status.”
This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people can safely gather or have activities outdoors without wearing a mask, except in certain crowded settings.
Bever said travel also is less restricted for people who are fully vaccinated.
“For travel within the United States, you will not need to get tested for COVID-19 before or after travel, and you will not need to self-quarantine after traveling,” she said.
In addition, fully vaccinated people traveling internationally may not be required to have a pre-travel COVID-19 test, depending on the destination, and they won’t need to quarantine after arriving back to the United States.
“Another benefit of being fully vaccinated is that if you have been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others, meaning self-quarantine, and you will not need to get tested unless you have symptoms,” Bever said.
Since COVID-19 vaccinations began in the four-county health district in mid-December 2020, 46% of district residents eligible for a vaccine have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Thirty-five percent of eligible residents have completed their one- or two-dose series.
All Nebraskans age 16 and over now are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for use in that entire population, whereas the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available to individuals age 18 and older.
On Wednesday, South Heartland’s risk dial assessing danger from further local spread of COVID-19 received its weekly update.
The risk dial reading dropped to 1.7 from 1.8 for the previous week. Both values are within the dial’s yellow zone denoting moderate risk.
The drop in the risk dial reading came despite slight increases in metrics for new cases and test positivity for the week of April 18-24.
“The past week brought slightly increased average daily cases and slightly increased community positivity,” Bever said. “However, there are currently zero patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in any of the hospitals in our health district. The last time this happened was for just one day in early March.”
The test positivity rate is the number of laboratory-confirmed new cases of COVID-19 for a given week as a percentage of the total number of tests administered in that week.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Bever is counseling continued vigilance in the effort to thwart further spread of the virus and its variants.
“It takes all of us, using all of our prevention tools, to fight COVID-19,” Bever said. “Help your community to ‘finish strong’ by practicing prevention and getting a COVID-19 vaccination.”
