At the end of June, COVID-19 vaccinations were approved for “tender-aged” children — those 6 months and over.
Dr. Daniel Leonard, a board-certified pediatrician working at the Children & Adolescent Clinic P.C., and Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, was involved in the safety studies for this vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease.
“Naturally, through the course of research of vaccination in particular, pregnant women and children tend to be the last group of people who are authorized or approved to use a product such as the vaccine for COVID-19,” Leonard said in a news release distributed by the South Heartland District Health Department in Hastings.
“In this case, we have to capitalize and maximize the safety of a product (vaccine or medication). Regardless of the benefit, the safety must outweigh (the benefit), and we’ve done a phenomenal job.”
Leonard stressed the safety of vaccine for tender-aged children and how effective they are — and need to be.
When it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine for children so young, Leonard said parents are asking questions, specifically whether the vaccine is safe for their children and if it’s even necessary at such a young age.
“We have not seen as severe acute disease or death in children (with COVID), thank God,” Leonard said. “What I remind those parents of is the unforeseen, unanticipated long-term effects of COVID via natural disease and wild type infection. We’re starting to see that clinically; I’ve taken care of a patient in the clinic who has had COVID either a couple of months ago or a year ago and now we’re dealing with the fallout of that reactive airway disease or childhood asthma … let’s not let another decade go by before we determine the importance and the necessity of vaccinating children to prevent wild type disease altogether.”
Leonard described the addition of the COVID-19 vaccine as another necessary vaccine children receive before the age of 5. He explained that young children, in their first year of life, already have had several vaccine series to protect them from other childhood diseases.
“It’s a pretty standard practice for most of these diseases we’re trying to prevent,” he added. “It's important to remember both (COVID-19) products are incredibly safe and very effective, particularly at preventing hospitalization, severe disease and death.”
As the vaccine just recently has become approved for younger children, Leonard suggested parents get their children vaccinated — the sooner the better, keeping in mind that it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time children receive their other routine childhood vaccinations.
“Now that the vaccine is available, it should be far more of a priority for parents to get their children vaccinated than it is to get their groceries done,” Leonard said. “Get the kids to camp, go on your vacation, do all of those things, but do them knowing that you have taken every opportunity now available to you to reduce risk, and mitigate the chances of your child developing serious acute illness or long-term unforeseen side effects.”
Leonard was involved in the clinical trials, having worked as a medical scientist for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 17 and younger.
“There are about a dozen physicians for clinical research who I work with who all combined our data, pooled our data, had routine audits from vaccine sponsors, (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), making sure that all lines were crossed, all i's were dotted. And again, the priority being the safety of what we were doing.”
He added how most of the children in the clinical studies, particularly those in the younger age groups, including infants and toddlers, experienced very few, if any, side effects from the vaccine.
“And certainly nothing that was severe,” he added in regard to the side effects.
“Nothing that required accessing health care or hospitalization. They were completely in line with the typical vaccine reactions we expect the children have to every other vaccine they receive: injection sites, soreness or redness, a little bit of a fever, a little bit of fatigue, maybe some chills. These are inconvenient at most … nothing in life comes for free, and if the cost is a little achy arm and some soreness for a day or two, that is well worth the price of preventing severe disease, death or hospitalization from COVID-19.”
View the interview with Leonard at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3aFODWNV-Q.
