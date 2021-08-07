The Hastings area could become a hot spot for new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, if more residents don’t move off center and get vaccinated soon, the chief medical officer at Mary Lanning Healthcare said Friday.
Dr. Adam Horn said seven beds at the Hastings hospital — the most in months — were being filled by COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning.
One ventilator was in use, and five intensive care beds were available for new patients at the hospital.
In a news release, Horn said the number of COVID-19 patients has risen rapidly in recent days following an extended period of time in which the hospital often had no patients with the viral disease admitted.
The jump in caseload corresponds to the ascendancy of the virus’ so-called delta variant in Nebraska and across the United States.
“From what we heard earlier this week, Nebraska and the Hastings area could become hot spots for the delta variant within three to four weeks if more people do not get vaccinated,” Horn said.
Within the South Heartland District Health Department, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, vaccine doses have been available since December 2020 and supplies of all three approved COVID-19 vaccines currently are available for patients — in some cases on a walk-in basis.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has emergency approval for use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in patients age 12 and up. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines have emergency approval for use in patients 16 and older.
As of Tuesday, however, just 39% of all South Heartland district residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 43% had received at least one dose. That was below the national average of 49.7% fully vaccinated and 57.8% having received at least one dose, and well below the percentages federal officials have said are needed to suppress the virus and its variants in society.
The South Heartland District and its health care and pharmacy partners are continuing to make vaccine clinics available for individuals age 12 and up. Residents also are being encouraged to consult with their own health care providers about whether they should receive the vaccine.
“The vaccine is a good tool that we can use in the fight against the virus, and it is effective against the variant,” Horn said. “It can keep patients from getting the virus at all, or keep them from getting gravely ill and being put in the hospital.”
The delta variant is said to be more transmissible than the original novel coronavirus — and it appears to affect children and young people more than the original, also.
The increase in local case numbers coincides with preparations for schools’ new academic year, raising questions about whether mask wearing should once again be required for students and staff and at what age levels.
Horn said Mary Lanning, one of three hospitals in the four-county health district, will be prepared for more increases in case numbers if they occur.
The hospital has ample supplies of needed items and materials on hand, he said.
“There are many more tools in our arsenal this time around,” Horn said. “Vaccines are one of the most effective.”
In a column published in the Tribune on Thursday, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland health department, said the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more easily from person to person than does any other known strain of the novel coronavirus.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, delta also is associated with more severe disease in the unvaccinated, which can lead to higher hospitalization numbers and more deaths. Furthermore, treatments of the disease aren’t as effective, and antibodies aren’t quite as effective in battling the infection — whether those antibodies are produced naturally in individuals who have had COVID-19 previously or are introduced through administration of a vaccine.
The delta variant now causes the majority of COVID-19 cases across the United States, including in Nebraska, Bever said.
In South Heartland, all of the variants identified through sequencing of virus samples over the past three weeks have been delta, she said.
South Heartland is urging residents to keep up multiple and complementary preventive measures such as mask wearing, physical distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizer use, and limiting time spent in crowded indoor environments.
“As we continue navigating this pandemic, please don’t forget all the prevention tools we have and that they are more effective in layers,” Bever said. “Use as many layers as you can, in as many settings as you can. Most importantly: Don’t wait — get vaccinated!”
