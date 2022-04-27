After two long years contending with the deadly and damaging novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Mary Lanning Healthcare employees gathered with friends and family Wednesday evening to reflect on the hard times, remember the victims and give thanks for each other and their supporters in the community.
Around 30 people attended an open-house reception at The Lark in downtown Hastings that featured two hours of hors d’oeuvres, fellowship and reminiscences. The evening brought some tears, a few laughs, and a standing ovation for a patient who battled COVID-19 at Mary Lanning for more than two months in late 2021 and still is recovering today.
Speakers shared stories of commitment, innovation and fortitude by the hospital staff, which rode the financial waves caused by a temporary suspension of elective procedures in spring 2020, kept the lights on and continued to provide a high level of care for patients as the pandemic dragged on and case numbers surged, then receded, then surged and receded again.
Wednesday’s event was organized by the Mary Lanning Council, an in-house committee at the hospital, in cooperation with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
Eric Barber, Mary Lanning Healthcare president and CEO, paid tribute to the staff and to businesses in town that stepped up to help — doing everything from manufacturing nasal swabs and hand sanitizer amid nationwide shortages to hand-sewing protective masks for hospital use.
“These stories are a reflection, I think, of what we have here in the middle,” Barber said, referring to Mary Lanning being a mid-sized hospital in a mid-sized community in the middle of the country.
Staff members were generous with each other, he said, donating paid time off to a “bank” from which employees whose hours had to be reduced could draw to keep getting a paycheck.
Meanwhile, the doctors, nurses, therapists and other employees in the intensive care unit stuck by their patients amid a “terrifying” time when they had to put their own health and the health of their own families on the line in order to do their work.
After hearing “horror stories” from other hospital CEOs from around Nebraska and the country, Barber said, he’s proud of the way Hastings and Mary Lanning rose to the challenge of COVID-19.
“I think we handled this as well as anybody,” Barber said. “I think as a community, as a hospital, we did as well as anybody could have done.”
Shelley Martinez, a respiratory therapist at Mary Lanning, recounted a chronological history of the pandemic and how Mary Lanning has responded.
She recalled the first COVID-19 patient was admitted to Mary Lanning on March 25, 2020, with a blood oxygen level of 50%. That patient was placed on a ventilator that same day and spent 21 days in the hospital.
Mary Lanning admitted 224 patients for treatment of COVID-19 in 2020, 282 in 2021, and 88 to date in 2022, Martinez said. Those cases resulted in 38 deaths in the hospital in 2020, 34 more in 2021, and an additional 10 to date in 2022.
The South Heartland District Health Department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, has recorded a total of 10,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, Martinez said. That number doesn’t include cases detected through at-home testing.
Martinez, whose work in respiratory therapy put her in constant contact with COVID-19 patients, spoke of how the medical staff not only had to care for patients’ critical medical needs, but also had to support them emotionally and constantly update their loved ones at a time when families couldn’t be there for the patients in person.
She spoke of the eery quiet on hospital floors devoid of visitors, and of how the staff members struggled to communicate with the patients through all their layers of personal protective equipment.
Those were times, Martinez said, when staff members had to lean on each other for encouragement amid great personal and professional stress.
“We had to rely on each other just for moral support to get through the day,” she said.
Embracing every small victory — a COVID-19 patient being able to sit up on the edge of the bed, for example, or get through an entire day without having his or her oxygen feed turned up — became important for morale, she said.
Through it all, Martinez said, employees kept showing up for their shifts even when they might not have wanted to — and in the process came to a new appreciation for one another.
Dr. Adam Horn, a pathologist who became chief medical officer of the hospital in the midst of the pandemic, said one takeaway from the COVID-19 experience is a fresh understanding that, at the end of the day, hospitals aren’t about buildings or even beds, but about people giving of themselves to provide care for patients.
“If you don’t have the people to operate the beds and equipment, you don’t have a hospital,” he said.
One highlight of Wednesday’s program was a talk by Terri Burge, who was admitted to Mary Lanning on Oct. 24, 2021, with oxygen saturation levels in the 70s.
She eventually ended up on a ventilator for a time and had to battle a serious blood infection that developed alongside COVID-19. At more than one point, her chances of survival appeared dim.
“I experienced COVID like I never thought I would,” Burge said. “I know that people become very ill with COVID, but I just thought it would never happen to me. I thought I was invincible.”
Burge, a wife, mother and grandmother, told how a video chat with family members at one point seemed to give her a boost she needed to fight back against the virus.
Another plus, she said, was that the window of her room in the intensive care unit gave her a view of Longfellow Elementary School nearby.
Being able to watch out that window for her granddaughter waving to her from the playground became very important to her, Burge said.
After setbacks and progress, Burge was transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln for continued therapy and rehabilitation.
She has ongoing health problems related to her illness, but all in all is grateful to be alive, thankful for a “pretty good recovery,” and appreciative of all the care she received.
“I would not be here today without all of you,” Burge said.
MLH chaplain John Mueller closed out Wednesday’s program, leading those gathered in a moment of silence for victims of COVID-19 in Hastings and around the world.
Lamenting a loss or hard experience is important, Mueller said, as it allows individuals to then move on into the future.
“We will never be the same because of these extraordinary times,” he said.
