Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.