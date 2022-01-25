Longfellow Elementary School students and staff will be required to wear masks for at least the next two weeks after the school’s three-day average absenteeism rate hit 12% on Tuesday.
In a robocall to Longfellow families after school hours Tuesday, Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the mask requirement will take effect Wednesday and remain in place for 14 calendar days.
If the three-day average has dropped below 12% in two weeks, the mask mandate will be dropped Feb. 9. If the rate remains at 12% or above, the mandate will be extended.
Longfellow becomes the second school in the Hastings Public School District to trip the 12% trigger established by Hastings Board of Education policy in fall 2021. Alcott Elementary has been under its mask requirement since Friday.
The school district’s policy relates to student and staff absences related to illness. Schools have been heavily affected by cases of illnesses including the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and others over the past few weeks.
On Friday, when the mask requirement at Alcott took effect, Schneider said other schools in the district were close to hitting the 12% mark.
Classes were canceled districtwide on Monday to give students and staff a chance to recover from illnesses and help teachers catch up on planning and other work disrupted by the recent spate of absences. Substitutes are in short supply, and many staff members have been covering classes for colleagues when they are ill.
