While community transmission of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, remains high in the South Heartland Health District, the situation has improved enough to warrant downgrading a related public health alert to an advisory.
That was one of the takeaways from Tuesday evening’s weekly COVID-19 update from the district health department.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department, which is headquartered in Hastings, issues regular Tuesday updates on local conditions related to the spread of the virus.
In Tuesday’s report, Michele Bever, the department’s executive director, announced three more South Heartland residents’ deaths have been officially attributed to COVID-19.
The additional deaths, which may have occurred weeks ago, bring to 142 the number of health district residents whose demise has been linked to COVID-19 by the state of Nebraska.
South Heartland does not announce deaths as being related to COVID-19 unless and until the cause has been confirmed on a state death certificate and the health department receives notice.
The district’s fatality rate from COVID-19 — that is, the percentage of positive cases that ultimately lead to a death — currently stands at 1.4%.
The district’s COVID-19 Health Alert began as a Health Advisory in September 2021 and has been in place continuously since then. The advisory, which is informational in nature and is not the basis for public health restrictions, was upgraded to a Health Alert — also informational in nature — in January as the omicron variant moved into the region and local numbers of new cases of COVID-19 surged.
Bever said as long as community transmission of the novel coronavirus and its variants remains high, vulnerable residents will be at significant risk of severe illness.
She used this week’s news release to remind people at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 not to delay seeking medical attention if they become ill.
Bever said district residents should be aware that effective treatments are not as readily available as they were before omicron became the most common variant circulating.
“For individuals who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 illness, timing of treatment is critical,” she said. “These people should not wait to see how their illness progresses.”
A vigilant response to illness begins with testing, Bever said.
“People who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 should keep some at-home COVID-19 test kits on hand or seek testing early,” she said. “If you have even mild symptoms, get tested.”
Those testing positive should waste no time contacting a doctor to discuss options, Bever said.
“High-risk individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should talk to their health care provider to see if they meet the criteria for the oral (pill) antiviral treatment, which needs to be started within five days of symptom onset in order to be effective at reducing the severity of the disease.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, risk factors for severe illness with COVID-19 include being over age 65; being immunocompromised due to cancer treatments or autoimmune diseases; and having chronic medical conditions (think of diabetes, heart disease or lung disease) or other underlying health conditions.
Individuals with these risk factors, and those who care about their safety, are encouraged to continue with a layered approach to thwarting the spread of the virus that includes mask use, frequent hand-washing and other practical measures.
“The most effective layer of prevention for everyone age 5 and above is getting fully vaccinated and boosted,” Bever said. “This includes those at high risk of getting very sick with infection.”
Monoclonal antibody infusion treatments effective against the omicron variant are in short supply, Bever said. Like antiviral medications, they are being dispensed to patients on a prioritized basis depending on risk factors.
“Since these treatments are in short supply, we can’t count on them being available to us,” she said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is readily available. Vaccination stimulates your immune system to make your own antibodies, priming your body to fight a future infection; it provides longer-lasting protection than monoclonal antibody treatment.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, vaccination also reduces the risk of long-lasting or serious side effects of COVID-19 infection including Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and Long-Haul COVID-19.
South Heartland logged 123 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week — a 32% decrease from the previous week. New-case numbers do not include all the cases identified through at-home testing. Twenty-seven additional cases were identified Sunday through Tuesday of this week.
The health district’s overall test positivity rate, or “positivity,” for the week ending Feb. 12 was 12% — down from 19.8% one week earlier. Community positivity, which excludes surveillance testing on long-term care facilities, dropped to 23% from 35.6% the previous week. Any rate exceeding 10% is considered to signify high community transmission.
Positivity in the long-term care centers moved in the wrong direction last week, increasing to 4.7% from 2.4% the prior week. Five long-term care centers have reported outbreaks in the last two weeks, affecting a combined total of 21 residents and 12 staff members. Vaccination rates among residents are high, meaning most of their cases are mild or asymptomatic.
A total of 744 COVID-19 tests (excluding at-home tests) were logged by the health department last week. That number was down 5% from the previous week.
The test positivity rate is the number of known new cases of the viral infection confirmed in a given week, divided by the total known number of tests administered in that same time period.
As of Tuesday, a total of six hospital in-patients in the South Heartland district were positive for COVID-19 and 45.5% of staffed intensive care hospital beds were available for new patients.
Since March 2020, a total of 10,090 South Heartland residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the district’s seven-day rolling number of new cases equaled 175 per 100,000 population. Any number higher than 100 per 100,000 is considered high community transmission.
For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccines and related concerns, contact your health care provider or South Heartland at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 or visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Vaccination is recommended for anyone age 5 and older. South Heartland offers a weekly Wednesday vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. in the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St. Walk-ins are welcome.
