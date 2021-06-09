For a second consecutive week, the South Heartland District Health Department logged just two new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among district residents May 30-June 5.
One of the new cases was in Adams County, and the other was in Clay County. Since the district recorded its first confirmed case on March 18, 2020, a running total of 4,921 district residents have been confirmed positive.
Among the four counties in the health district, the cumulative totals are 3,180 in Adams, 776 in Clay, 548 in Nuckolls and 417 in Webster.
“We are glad to report some more good news with respect to newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our district,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in her weekly Tuesday night virus update. “The 14-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped further to an average of 0.5 cases per day per 100,000 population, remaining below our goal for 19 days in a row.”
The department’s goal is to reach and sustain at or below eight new cases per day per 100,000 population.
Bever said COVID-19 testing also has continued to drop, with just 187 tests conducted on South Heartland residents last week.
Forty-one percent of the tests were on general community members not living or working in long-term facilities.
Among general community members, just 1.3% of those tested for COVID-19 during the week were positive. Testing in the long-term care facilities turned up no cases for the week ending June 5.
Bever also said 55% of intensive care unit beds were available and only one patient was hospitalized due to COVID-19.
She cited case numbers and positivity metrics in pushing South Heartland’s risk dial needle reading down within the yellow (moderate) zone to 1.3. The risk dial assesses the danger associated with further local spread of the virus and variants.
Vaccination activity across the district continues to be slow, with the percentage of vaccinated residents still hanging around the 40% range.
“The vaccination rate metric hasn’t had much movement over the past two weeks, which is disappointing,” Bever said. “Evidence shows the vaccines are very effective in reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by the original version of the virus and the variants, so we are continuing to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 shots.
“To further reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread in our communities, and especially to protect against severe illness caused by the virus or its variants, we are promoting a goal of 70% or more of South Heartland residents to have received at least one dose of vaccine. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said.
The district’s website, www.southheartlandhealth.org, includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine products are offered at each site. All three vaccine products — Pfizer BioNTech, J&J Janssen, and Moderna — are available.
“This list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and how to make an appointment at each site,” Bever said. “In addition, there are health care providers in the district who are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients. We encourage residents to contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 for more information or assistance in scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine.”
