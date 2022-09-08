Now that new booster shots are available to protect individuals against recent subvariants of the novel coronavirus, all individuals age 12 and up have an enhanced way to help themselves avoid serious illness even if they’ve already had two boosters or hadn't yet had their first one.

That’s the word this week from the South Heartland District Health Department, which announced a supply of the new bivalent booster vaccines would be available this week.

