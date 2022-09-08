Now that new booster shots are available to protect individuals against recent subvariants of the novel coronavirus, all individuals age 12 and up have an enhanced way to help themselves avoid serious illness even if they’ve already had two boosters or hadn't yet had their first one.
That’s the word this week from the South Heartland District Health Department, which announced a supply of the new bivalent booster vaccines would be available this week.
“We are expecting to have all of our first shipment of COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines in the district by the end of this week,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in a news release. “This will include 200 doses of the bivalent Moderna boosters (for ages 18 and up), which has already arrived, and e300 doses of bivalent Pfizer boosters (for ages 12 and up).”
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the bivalent boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Moderna to replace the companies’ boosters that already were in circulation.
Anyone age 12 and up who already has received the primary COVID-19 dose or series of doses is eligible for a bivalent booster shot — provided that he or she has not had any COVID-19 vaccine in at least two months.
This includes individuals age 50 and over who already have had two booster shots.
It also includes those ages 12-49 who have had their primary vaccine and one booster shot but, in the absence of an underlying health condition increasing their risk of serious illness from COVID-19, have up until now been ineligible for a second booster dose.
The CDC recommends that anyone who is eligible for the new booster shot, go ahead and receive it — again, as long as that person has had the primary vaccine shot or shots and it’s been at least two months since he or she has had either a primary dose or a first or second booster dose.
South Heartland’s plan was to offer bivalent boosters Wednesday at its weekly vaccine clinic in the Allen’s building in Hastings. Those clinics run 4-6 p.m. each Wednesday in the building's west end.
“We will be transferring some of our health district’s vaccine inventory to our other COVID-19 vaccine providers across the four-county health district so that it is accessible in each county,” Bever said. “We encourage residents to watch our webpage, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, for updates on which locations have the bivalent vaccine and how to make appointments or get on a list at each location.”
Like those that came before them, the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines, Bever said. But the bivalent vaccines were created to build more specific immunity against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants.
A bivalent vaccine, by definition, is a vaccine that stimulates an immune response against two different antigens, such as two different viruses or other microorganisms.
According to Bever, the most recent Nebraska genomic surveillance report shows that 78% of the novel coronavirus now circulating in the state is BA.5.
South Heartland also is recommending that all residents get their annual influenza shot, especially if they are senior citizens or at higher risk of developing serious influenza illness.
Bever said it’s safe to get both a COVID-19 shot and a “flu shot” at the same time.
Last week, 56 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among residents of the health district. That’s fewer than 69 the previous week — but both numbers are undercounts since they include none or very few of the new cases identified through at-home, do-it-yourself testing.
As of Tuesday, 11 additional new cases had been confirmed in district residents for this week.
In the past two weeks, 13 residents and five staff members at long-term care facilities in the health district had tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, a total of three in-patients in South Heartland community hospitals were being treated for the viral infection.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling tally of known new cases in the district equaled 77 per 100,000 population. That number is in the “substantial” range. One hundred or more would be “high.”
The community test positivity rate for last week — the week ending Sept. 3 — was 33.7%. Ten percent or higher is considered to represent “high” community transmission.
Fewer than 200 specimens are known to have been tested for the presence of the virus last week. That’s the lowest number since the first week of May — although, again, it’s an undercount since at-home testing is not reported to the health department.
South Heartland continues to recommend that district residents keep at-home test kits on hand.
For more information on where to get tested or receive vaccine shots, visit the South Heartland website or call the health department office at 877-238-7595.
