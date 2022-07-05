The South Heartland District Health Department logged 43 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among district residents last week — up from 41 in the prior week.
An additional 18 cases had been recorded so far this week through Tuesday, the agency said in its weekly news release updating local COVID-19 conditions.
The community test positivity rate — excluding testing in nursing homes — was 31% for the week that ended July 2. That means that of all the individuals known to have been tested for the viral infection in that week, 31% were positive. Any percentage above 10% is considered high community transmission.
The district’s seven-day rolling case tally equaled 82 per 100,000 population as of Tuesday. That’s considered “substantial” transmission. (High is 100 and up.)
All statistical numbers now being presented for COVID-19 are considered undercounts since many new cases are identified through at-home testing, which isn’t reported to the health department.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. COVID-19 continues to be a problem districtwide, said Michele Bever, the health department executive director.
All four counties have logged cases in the past week, Bever said.
Case numbers also have increased in long-term care centers. In the past two weeks, four facilities reported cases, including five among residents and seven among staff members.
Although hospitalizations have been lower in the past four months than they were in the previous six months, Bever said, 90% of in-patients hospitalized in the district for COVID-19 in May and 100% in June were not up to date on their vaccinations.
“What we are seeing is that people who are up to date on their vaccines and become infected typically have only mild symptoms, similar to colds or allergies,” Bever said. “This means the vaccine is doing a good job boosting people’s immune systems and protecting them from getting very ill.”
The agency continues to encourage residents of all ages to stay current on their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.
For locations offering COVID-19 vaccine or testing, visit the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.org or call the office at 877-238-7595.
For weekly state, national and global COVID-19 updates, visit the University of Nebraska Medical Center Global Center for Health Security website: https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/covid-19/biweekly-updates.html.
