While just eight new cases of the novel coronavirus disease were confirmed in the South Heartland Health District last week, that number was more than double the total from the week prior, the district health department announced.
The health department also announced the presence of the omicron variant of the virus, known as BA.2, now has been confirmed in the district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“Testing in our area decreased last week, but the number of confirmed cases increased,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in her weekly Tuesday evening news release updating local conditions with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. “Cases more than doubled to eight confirmed cases last week compared to three the week before.”
Bever commented on the arrival of BA.2, saying it was expected but residents still need to pay attention.
“We are not surprised, as this variant is becoming predominant across the country,” she said. “What residents need to know about BA.2 is that it is more highly transmissible than the original omicron and that COVID-19 vaccination is effective in protecting against severe BA.2 illness, hospitalization and death.”
An increase in the seven-day rolling number of cases to 15.5 per 100,000 population, plus an increase to 12.3% in the community test positivity rate, together indicate a rise in local community transmission of the virus.
However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels, which are updated weekly on Thursdays and are a combined metric that includes hospital data, still show all four South Heartland counties in green, the CDC’s lowest risk level.
As of Tuesday, no in-patients in South Heartland district hospitals were being treated for COVID-19, and 54.6% of all the district’s staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients.
The total known number of COVID-19 tests administered in the health district last week declined by 30% from the previous week, from 266 to 185. But those numbers don’t include at-home, do-it-yourself tests that now are widely available.
The test positivity rate, or “positivity,” is the number of known new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district in a given week, divided by the total known number of tests given in that same time period.
Community positivity doesn’t include surveillance testing of residents and staff in long-term care facilities. In the past two weeks, just one long-term care center in the district has reported residents and/or staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Although the past few days have brought much national news concerning changes in public health guidelines, Bever said here in the South Heartland district residents should continue to take the pandemic seriously.
“Regardless of any relaxation or adjustments in restrictions from the CDC, the federal courts, the travel industry, state or local governments, worksites or event venues, it is important for each person to evaluate their risk and take steps to protect themselves and others, accordingly,” Bever said. “This is especially important for people who are more likely to get very sick with COVID-19 and for people who live with, work with, or care for others who are more likely to have severe illness.
“Studies continue to show that protection from severe illness is higher in individuals who are fully vaccinated and boosted. We encourage residents to be up to date on their COVID vaccinations, which means getting the initial series, followed by a booster after the recommended length of time. Second boosters are also encouraged for those who are eligible,” she said.
Along with vaccination, the health department recommends residents continue to be vigilant about other prevention layers.
Individuals who are eligible to receive a second booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19 include:
- Certain immunocompromised individuals and people over age 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago. They will be eligible for another mRNA (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNtech) booster.
- Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago. They now may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
Bever suggests all households keep some at-home COVID-19 test kits on hand for rapid testing in case of symptoms. A list of locations where the public can pick up the free eMed at-home COVID-19 test kits is posted on South Heartland’s website: southheartlandhealth.org.
The locations for other types of COVID-19 testing also are listed on the website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.