The South Heartland District Health Department has logged one solitary new case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in a district resident since June 8, and has recorded no new cases in the past five days.
That was the word Tuesday night from Michele Bever, health department executive director, in her weekly update on COVID-19 metrics.
The single new case was in an Adams County resident. The health district also encompasses Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The district also saw another dip in the reading on its risk dial, which assesses the danger associated with further local spread of the virus and its variants based on recent new case numbers, test positivity rates, and local capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment.
The risk dial reading dropped from 1.3 last week to 1.2 for this week — at the low end of the yellow (moderate risk) zone. The dial has green (low risk), yellow, orange (elevated risk) and red (severe risk) zones.
Bever said hospital capacity in the health district remained very good.
“While the ICU (intensive care) bed availability was worse last week, the percent of hospital beds in South Heartland used for COVID patients decreased to zero by the end of the week,” she said.
“In addition, the 14-day rolling average of daily new cases has remained below our goal for 25 days in a row. The department’s goal is to reach and sustain at or below eight new cases per day per 100,000 population.”
Bever said the test positivity rate increased to 2.7% for the week ending June 12, but remained below the target of 5%.
The test positivity rate is determined by dividing the number of positive COVID-19 received from the laboratory in a given week by the total number of tests administered in that same time period.
In her news release, Bever cited the good news she had to report while also encouraging unvaccinated health district residents to get their shots.
“Looking only at our current case numbers, positivity, and hospital capacity, we would say COVID-19 risk is low in our district, and this is very good news,” she said. “Please remember the COVID-19 Risk Dial is just one tool that helps us to describe the potential risk of further spread of the virus and the potential for resurgence. In addition to new cases, positivity and hospital capacity, it also factors in the timeliness and effectiveness of testing and contact tracing, the presence of variants in our district, and the percent of our residents who are vaccinated.
“The health department’s goal is for 70% of South Heartland residents to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The actual percentage has been climbing slowly in recent weeks, and as of Tuesday stands at 40%, while 37% of all residents are classified as fully vaccinated.
“We may be moving slowly toward it, but we are very close to the milestone of having 40% of our total population fully vaccinated, meaning they have completed either a one-dose or two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series,” Bever said.
“The risk of spread is a little lower with each person who completes their COVID-19 vaccination. This is because the vaccines are very effective in reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by both the original version of the virus and the variants.”
Anyone age 12 and older now is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The South Heartland website, www.southheartlandhealth.org, includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the district and which vaccine products are offered at each site.
All three vaccine products available for use in the United States – Pfizer BioNTech, J&J Janssen, and Moderna — are available in the health district.
“This list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and how to make an appointment at each site,” Bever said of the information on the health department website. “In addition, there are health care providers in the district who are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients. We encourage residents to contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 for more information or assistance in scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine.”
Since March 18, 2020, a running total of 4,922 South Heartland residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The county breakdown is 3,181 in Adams, 776 in Clay, 548 in Nuckolls and 417 in Webster.
