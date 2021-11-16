A cast member's positive test for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has led to cancellation of the remaining scheduled performances of "Miracle on 34th Street" by the Hastings Community Theatre, HCT announced Monday night.
"We have been informed that a cast member has tested positive for COVID and have made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining performances out of an abundance of caution for our cast and audience." the directors said in a news release.
The show opened last weekend and had been scheduled to run Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend, as well. But the virus is bringing the holiday cheer to an early end.
"In the next few days, the box office staff will be contacting everyone who has purchased tickets for this weekend," co-directors Berice Rosenberg and Morwenna Limper said.
