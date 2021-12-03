Six cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, arising from the new omicron variant of the virus have been detected in one of Tribland’s public health districts.
The six cases were identified through testing at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, the Public Health Solutions District Health Department said in a news release Friday morning.
The PHS district, headquartered in Crete, serves Fillmore, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline and Gage counties.
According to the news release, the first case likely resulted from the individual’s exposure during international travel to Nigeria. The individual returned on Nov. 23 and became symptomatic on Nov. 24. The individual sought testing and alerted the health department, self-identifying his or her travel history.
The other five cases likely were exposed through household contact with the first case.
Five of the six infected individuals were unvaccinated.
None have required hospitalization. Case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.
Because of the first individual’s travel to Nigeria, a team from Public Health Solutions promptly investigated and arranged for testing and sequencing to identify a variant.
Sequencing was completed rapidly. Drs. Peter Iwen and Baha Abdalhamid at the state laboratory identified the omicron variant using the Clear Labs next-generation whole genome sequencer.
When it was determined the omicron variant had caused the individuals’ infections, that information was disclosed to PHS immediately for public health response purposes.
Dr. Matthew Donahue, acting state epidemiologist for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said omicron’s known presence in Nebraska “reinforces the urgency for Nebrasakns to get vaccinated.”
“The more Nebraskans are vaccinated, the less opportunity new SARS-CoV-2 variants will have to take hold in the state. With delta, which is the current predominant variant, unvaccinated Nebraskans are filling hospitals at a rate 10 times higher than vaccinated Nebraskans. We are doing our part to find new variants when they emerge and arrive in the Nebraska; older Nebraskans have done their part in getting vaccinated at high rates; we need younger Nebraskans to keep stepping up to protect themselves and each other by choosing to get vaccinated.”
For more information on vaccination providers in the PHS district, visit phsneb.org or call the health department at 402-826-3880.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.