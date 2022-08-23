New, bivalent booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, should be available in the South Heartland Health District by early fall, the district health department’s executive director said Tuesday.
In her weekly news release updating local COVID-19 conditions, Michele Bever reported the health department now is planning for the arrival of the new boosters.
The health department is planning to continue offering COVID-19 vaccine at the weekly COVID-19 clinic for individuals ages 12 and older on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. in the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St., Bever said.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna primary vaccine series (first and second doses of the original COVID-19 vaccines) and booster vaccines are available at the Wednesday clinics. The Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will be replaced by the new bivalent booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna once they arrive.
The federal government purchased 171 million doses of the bivalent vaccine (105 million doses from Pfizer and 66 million doses from Moderna) and expects to have federal Food and Drug Administration authorization and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in time for shipment to local vaccine providers in early fall, Bever said.
Janis Johnson, who is a nurse and the vaccine clinic manager with South Heartland, said the department, in addition to holding its own vaccination clinics, will continue to transfer primary doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the other approved COVID-19 vaccine providers across the health district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Once the new bivalent booster vaccine arrives, South Heartland also will be transferring the new vaccine to the providers districtwide.
Bever said the vaccines currently being used are the most important and effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death related to COVID-19.
With local transmission of the virus still going strong, officials continue to urge residents to stay up to date with their shots.
The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA vaccines that were created to build more specific immunity against the more recent variants of the virus that cause COVID-19. These are the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants.
Since the vaccine helps build protection against two subvariants, the vaccine is referred to as bivalent (“two sites”).
The most current Nebraska genomic surveillance report shows that 71% of the circulating virus is BA.5.
Thirty-five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among district residents were logged last week, compared to 44 the week before that. But 45 additional new cases already have been logged for the current week, Sunday through Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling tally of new cases in the district equaled 150 per 100,000 population — up from 66 per 100,000 on Aug. 16. A tally equal to 100 per 100,000 or greater is considered “high.”
Community positivity for last week was 32.9%. Community positivity is the number of known new confirmed cases for a given week divided by the total number of tests known to have been administered in that same time period, not including testing done in long-term care settings. Positivity of 10% or greater is considered consistent with high transmission.
Since at-home testing and the associated results are rarely if ever reported to the health department, all case numbers South Heartland reports are bound to be undercounts at this point.
Eleven residents and six staff members in five long-term care centers around the health district have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
As of Tuesday, one hospital in-patient in the district was being treated for the infection.
In Tuesday’s news release, Bever also flagged the approach of influenza season and the need to be vaccinated against that illness, as well.
According to South Heartland, individuals can get their influenza shots at the same time as their COVID-19 shots and they encourage people to plan to get both as soon as they are eligible and the vaccines are available.
According to CDC, everyone 6 months and older should receive a yearly flu vaccine. Influenza sickens about 9 million to 41 million people in the United States every year and causes 140 million to 170 million hospitalizations and 12,000-52,000 deaths.
“To prevent influenza illness, the CDC recommends that residents should take the time to get a flu vaccine, take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs, and take flu antiviral drugs if your doctor prescribes them,” Bever said. “Just like with COVID, individuals who have chronic health conditions and adults 65 years and older are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu.”
For more information on COVID-19 and influenza, visit southheartlandhealth.org or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595. For weekly state, national and global COVID-19 updates, visit the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security: https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/covid-19/biweekly-updates.html.
