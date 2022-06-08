The rolling seven-day number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has returned to the “high” level in the South Heartland Health District.
In a weekly update issued Tuesday evening, the district health department reported the seven-day tally equaled 150 cases per 100,000 population as of Tuesday — up from 95 the previous week and 73 the week before that.
Any number over 100 per 100,000 is considered high transmission. And Michele Bever, health department executive director, cautioned that the true number likely is higher than 150 since most cases identified through at-home testing aren’t reported to South Heartland.
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
In raw numbers, 46 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among South Heartland district residents for the week that ended June 4, compared to 32 the week before that. An additional 34 new cases had been confirmed so far this week as of Tuesday.
The community test positivity rate, which doesn’t include surveillance testing in long-term care settings, decreased slightly to 32.2%.
(Over the past two weeks, seven long-term care centers in the district have reported cases of the infection among residents and/or staff, for a total of 12 residents and nine employees.)
“Based on the case rate and positivity, we are in the red again for community transmission,” Bever said in her news release. “While most current cases of COVID-19 are mild or even asymptomatic (no symptoms), individuals with underlying health conditions and those who live, work or care for other with underlying health conditions, should take precautions to reduce exposure. All who are eligible should stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations to protect against getting very ill.”
Districtwide, 443 COVID-19 tests were logged last week — up dramatically from 281 the previous week. Neither of those numbers includes at-home tests.
As of Tuesday, only one hospital in-patient in the district was being treated for COVID-19, and 64% of staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients.
Bever said those who have recovered from an initial COVID-19 infection, even if they had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, are more likely to develop post-infection conditions often referred to as “long COVID.”
According to a study released in May by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five adults have a health condition that might be related to their previous COVID-19 infection.
“Long COVID” symptoms may affect many different organ systems in the body, Bever said. Those who develop symptoms after having the infection should consult their health care provider.
South Heartland continues to encourage district residents to keep at-home test kits on hand and use them if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
To learn more about vaccine or testing locations within the district, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
