The South Heartland Health District saw just 13 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among residents over the last week.
That seven-day case total for May 11 through Monday was down from 41 for the previous seven-day period and from 30 for each of the two seven-day periods prior to that.
The district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Ten of the new cases were recorded in Adams, one was in Clay, two were in Webster and zero were in Nuckolls.
In addition, the four-county health district saw its overall test positivity rate drop from 8.52% for May 2-8 to 3.06% for May 9-15.
The overall test positivity rate is the total number of new confirmed cases for a given week divided by the total number of tests administered during that week.
Last week’s community positivity rate, excluding testing of residents and employees of long-term care facilities, dropped from 14.84% for the week ending May 8 to 8.39% for the week ending May 15. No cases were recorded among individuals tested in the long-term care facilities last week.
Just 392 COVID-19 tests were administered to South Heartland residents last week. Sixty-four percent of those tests were given in long-term care facilities, said Michele Bever, South Heartland district health department executive director, in a news release Monday evening.
Bever said some of the recent cases reported to South Heartland were caused by the variant B.1.1.7, often known as the U.K., or United Kingdom, variant.
“To date, we have identified 13 cases of COVID-19 caused by the B.1.1.7 variant, including eight in Adams County, one in Clay County, one in Nuckolls County and to in Webster County,” she said. “Only a small proportion of cases are sequenced, so this tells us that the variant is in our district, but not how widespread it is. In some regions of the country, this variant has become more common than the original strain of the SARS-CoV2 virus. We continue to recommend residents practice caution and prevention to protect themselves, their loved ones and others, especially if they are not yet fully vaccinated.”
Starting this week, South Heartland is offering vaccination clinics featuring the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which the United States now has approved for use in adolescents age 12-15.
Up to this point, South Heartland and its vaccination partners across the district have been administering mostly the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines. Both of those products are easier to handle than the Pfizer vaccine, but neither has been approved yet for use in anyone under age 18 in the U.S.
Bever said department officials are excited to begin offering vaccine to the adolescents.
South Heartland has Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Hastings from 3-6 p.m. for anyone ages 12 and up in the west end of the Allen’s building at 1115 W. Second St.
No appointments are needed for those clinics, but Bever recommended individuals pre-register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Masks are required, and a parent or guardian must accompany children under age 19.
Vaccination metrics among district residents are continuing to improve. Bever said that to date, 36% of all South Heartland residents are fully vaccinated. She reported 79% of district residents ages 65 and up and 55% of residents ages 55-64 are fully vaccinated.
“The older age groups are out ahead in being fully vaccinated and able to safely do more activities, but we hope the increased vaccine availability will make it easier for residents under age 55 to get their vaccine now,” she said.
The health department’s vaccine webpage (https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/covid-19-vaccine-information.html) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccines are offered at each site.
“This list will be updated frequently to include new times, dates and how to make an appointment at each site,” Bever said. “In addition, there are several health care providers in the district who are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients. We encourage residents to contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 with any questions.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots with an interval (21 days for Pfizer, 28 days for Moderna) between the first and second doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one shot only.
