The deaths of two additional residents of the South Heartland Health District have been attributed to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The two additional deaths — one of an Adams County man in his 40s, the other of a Webster County man in his 60s — were announced Wednesday night in a news release from the district health department.
The fatalities bring to 90 the total number of district residents whose deaths have been confirmed as related to COVID-19, and to 1.9% the district’s case fatality rate.
“We are sad to report these additional deaths of South Heartland residents,” Bever said. “We extend our sincere sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one to COVID-19.”
The deaths, though not publicly linked to COVID-19 until now, were not necessarily recent. South Heartland doesn’t attribute deaths to infection with the novel coronavirus until the cause of death is confirmed on an official death certificate from the state of Nebraska.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
A total of 14 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among South Heartland residents were recorded for Tuesday and Wednesday. The new cases bring to 4,858 the total number of district residents who have been confirmed positive since the first case was announced on March 18, 2020.
Of the 4,858 cases to date, 4,549 had been classified as recovered by Wednesday afternoon.
In related news Wednesday night, the health department announced the district’s COVID-19 risk dial reading has been updated for this week and now stands at 1.6 — down from 1.7 for the previous week and still in in the dial’s yellow zone signifying moderate risk.
Risk dial readings assess the danger of additional local spread of the virus and variants, based on several factors relating to current spread and local capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment. The availability of COVID-19 vaccines is a mitigating factor.
The risk dial has four zones: Green, for low risk, with readings of zero to 1; yellow, for moderate risk, 1-2; orange, for elevated risk, 2-3; and red, for severe risk, 3-4.
“The past week brought decreased average daily cases but increased community positivity,” Bever said.
Community positivity increased to 14% from 10.3% the previous week — above the district’s goal of 5%.
“However, the good news is there have been zero patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in any of the hospitals in our health district for 10 days in a row,” Bever said.
The test positivity rate is the number of new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed among district residents in a given week as a percentage of the number of tests administered in that same week. “Community positivity” excludes the frequent testing done on residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
No cases have been reported in the long-term care facilities since the week of April 4-10.
Bever reported that the district currently has a good supply of vaccine on hand.
“Considering the vaccine doses coming into the district through public health and through the federal retail pharmacy program, we have access to enough vaccine for more than 50% of eligible residents to get at least one dose of vaccine,” she said.
As of Tuesday evening, 47% of eligible district residents already had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 38% of eligible residents and 30% of district residents overall had received their final dose.
Currently, COVID-19 vaccine providers in the health district are administering either the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, both of which are approved for administration to individuals age 18 and above. But Bever said that will be changing in the next couple of weeks, and the change will allow for vaccination of younger people to begin.
“We are getting what we need in place to receive and administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” she said.
The Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at colder temperatures than the Moderna or Janssen products, currently is approved for ages 16 and up and is on deck to be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adolescents ages 12-15.
“Vaccinating children is important for raising the level of immunity in our communities and for protecting the other generations,” Bever said. “Each vaccination of a community member brings our communities that much closer normal.”
