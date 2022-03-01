Just 34 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were confirmed in residents of the South Heartland Health District last week — and just 10 additional new cases have been logged so far this week.
Last week’s tally was down 20% from the case count for the prior week.
Those numbers were among many reported Tuesday evening as the South Heartland District Health Department issued its weekly update on local conditions related to COVID-19.
In other positive news, the health district’s three hospitals had zero in-patients being treated for the viral infection as of Tuesday.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The three hospitals are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
In Tuesday’s update, the health department noted that the district now has remained in the “substantial” level of community spread of COVID-19 for 12 consecutive days. This comes after the district spent six straight months in the “high” community spread range, beginning on Aug. 16, 2021.
Michele Bever, executive director of the district health department, said as of Tuesday, South Heartland’s seven-day total rolling number of known new COVID-19 cases had dropped to the equivalent of 60 per 100,000 residents.
“Substantial” community transmission is a seven-day total equaling 50.00-99.99 cases per 100,000. “Low” community transmission requires a seven-day total of fewer than 10 cases per 100,000. A “high” case rate is 100 cases per 100,000 or more.
Besides new cases, the test positivity rate, or “positivity,” is the other metric South Heartland uses to measure community transmission of the virus. Overall positivity increased slightly, to 8%, for the week ending Feb. 26. This measure, too, is within the “moderate” transmission range.
Community positivity, which excludes surveillance testing in long-term care facilities, dropped to 16.5% last week. Positivity of 10% or above is considered “high” community transmission.
Bever said that while South Heartland plans to continue posting up-to-date case rate and positivity metrics to its online dashboard at southheartlandhealth.org, it now has added a link to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 Community Levels tool.
According to CDC, this tool is available to “help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.”
The CDC’s tool for COVID-19 community levels uses three metrics: (1) new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days; (2) a seven-day total of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population; and (3) a seven-day average percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19.
The results are presented by county with three levels: low, medium or high. As of Tuesday, the CDC showed Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties at “medium” community transmission level.
The CDC’s tool includes guidance on what steps individuals and communities should take based on their COVID-19 Community Level. At “medium” level, CDC guidance for individuals includes:
- If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
Additional COVID-19 data updates for this week:
- Last week’s 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among district residents were 20% fewer than the previous week’s total of 43 cases. The new running total of positive cases since March 2020 stands at 10,200. (These numbers don’t include cases identified through at-home testing.)
- The district saw a slight increase in testing, with 585 tests logged last week — 8% higher than the previous week. (This number doesn’t include at-home tests.)
- Positivity in long-term care facilities increased to 3.9% last week compared to 1.5% the prior week. In the past two weeks, four long-term care facilities in the district have reported staff or residents or both testing positive for COVID-19.
- As of Tuesday, 72.7% of staffed intensive care beds in the health district were available for new patients.
- Districtwide, 48.4% of residents are “fully vaccinated” (with one or two doses, depending on the vaccine they received), and 28% have received boosters. To date, 6% of children ages 5-11, 19% of children ages 12-15, and 24% of young people ages 16-19; 42% of ages 20-34; 54% of ages 35-44; 55% of ages 45-54; 62% of ages 55-64; 90% of ages 65-74; 89% of ages 75-84; and 93% of ages 85 and up are fully vaccinated.
South Heartland recommends COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 years and older. Residents may contact their personal health care provider or the health department if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing. For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the South Heartland website.
South Heartland offers weekly Wednesday vaccine clinics at the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St., from 4-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information call the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
