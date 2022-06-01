The weekly number of confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continues its uphill march in the South Heartland Health District, the district health department reports.
As of Wednesday, the rolling seven-day number of new cases in the district equaled 95 per 100,000 population — up from 73 per 100,000 on May 24.
The new number — an undercount since cases of COVID-19 identified through at-home testing rarely are reported to the health department — once again is knocking on the door of 100 cases per 100,000, which is considered high community transmission.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department offices are in Hastings.
For the week ending May 28, a total of 32 new confirmed cases in South Heartland residents were logged by the health department. That was equal to the 32 cases recorded for the week that ended May 21.
Tellingly, however, 27 additional cases had been recorded for Sunday through Wednesday of the current week — well ahead of pace to exceed 32 cases by week’s end.
Since March 18, 2020, a cumulative total of 10,387 known cases of COVID-19 in South Heartland residents have been recorded.
The community test positivity rate, or “community positivity,” increased to 35.5% for the week ending May 28 — up from 25% the previous week. Community positivity doesn’t take into account surveillance testing of residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
Testing for the week increased by 23% with 281 tests logged, compared to 228 the previous week. Again, those numbers don’t include at-home testing.
A total of four long-term care centers in the health district have reported residents or staff members testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
As of Wednesday, three in-patients in South Heartland hospitals were being treated for COVID-19, and 27% of the district’s staffed intensive care hospital beds were available for new patients.
In Wednesday’s weekly news release detailing COVID-19 conditions in the South Heartland district — the report was delayed by one day this week due to the holiday weekend — a health official said testing and vaccination remain important.
“We continue to encourage people to have at-home test kits on hand and to test if they have COVID-19 symptoms,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director. “People with underlying health conditions should take precautions to reduce exposure, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals are “up to date” when they have received all doses in the primary vaccine series and all boosters recommended for them when they are eligible.
Bever also used Wednesday’s news release to explain the health department’s authority and responsibility for monitoring and investigating disease such as COVID-19.
According to Bever, Nebraska’s local health departments are assigned and authorized under state law to monitor and investigate more than 125 reportable diseases and conditions. These include food- and water-borne illnesses; vector-borne illnesses such as those carried by mosquitoes and ticks; and many other diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites, as well as conditions causes by exposure to harmful gases and taxins.
Monkeypox, which is caused by a pox virus, is included on Nebraska’s list of reportable diseases. As of Wednesday evening, 19 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in 10 U.S. states, but none had been found in Nebraska.
“Some residents are wondering if they should be worried about monkeypox,” Bever said. “The current risk of exposure is low. However, if you have symptoms of monkeypox, such as unexplained rashes or lesions, contact your health care provider. This is especially important if you have recently traveled to countries where monkeypox cases have been reported, or if you have been close to someone with monkeypox symptoms or who has been diagnosed with monkeypox.”
For a list of locations within the South Heartland district offering COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, visit the health department’s website, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
