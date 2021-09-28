While the tally of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease was down significantly for last week from the week prior, community transmission remains high in the South Heartland Health District.
That was the report Tuesday from the district health department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The health department logged 166 new cases of the viral infection, known as COVID-19, for the week ending Sept. 25. By Tuesday night, the department already had logged 79 additional cases to start the current week.
The weekly tally of new cases for Sept. 12-18 was 231.
The running number of health district residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020 stood at 5,929 as of Tuesday night. By county, the totals are 3,789 in Adams, 920 in Clay, 632 in Nuckolls and 488 in Webster.
In Tuesday night’s weekly COVID-19 update to the community, the health department also announced another death of a district resident related to COVID-19, bringing the district’s death toll to 96. Since the pandemic began, 1.6% of confirmed positive cases have resulted in death.
The health department doesn’t report deaths as being related to COVID-19 until an official death certificate confirming the cause has been received.
Michele Bever, the South Heartland health department executive director, reported last week’s case numbers were down 28% from the previous week’s.
Bever said that while the district’s test positivity rate dipped to 13.2% and cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days dropped to 329.6, these values still indicate high community transmission.
Bever also reported the amount of COVID-19 testing districtwide dropped about 2% last week, but the proportion of all testing that occurred in long-term care facilities increased considerably.
The test positivity rate among members of the general public was 33.1%. By county, the rates were 35.9% in Adams, 29.4% in Clay, 26.3% in Nuckolls and 30.0% in Webster. Positivity over 10% is considered high community transmission.
The test positivity rate, or “positivity” for short, is the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a given week divided by the total number of tests administered for that same time period. The general public doesn’t include individuals tested because they live in or work in a long-term care facility.
As of Tuesday, the hospital capacity dashboard showed a drop to 14.3% of staffed intensive care unit beds available and an increase to 35% of in-patients that are positive for COVID-19 in South Heartland hospitals.
Vaccination coverage improved slightly again last week, with nearly 44% of South Heartland residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and nearly 47% having received at least one dose of vaccine. Of residents eligible for the vaccine (age 12 and older), 52% are fully vaccinated and 55.7% have received at least one dose.
By age group, vaccination coverage for residents ages 65 and older now stands at 85.1% fully vaccinated compared with 16% of residents ages 12-15, 22% of residents ages 16-19, 36% of residents age 20-34, 49% of residents age 35-44, 49% of residents age 45-54, and 60% of residents age 55-64.
By county, 41% of residents in Webster County are fully vaccinated while 44% of residents in Adams, Clay and Nuckolls counties are fully vaccinated.
“We are happy for these small improvements in vaccine coverage each week,” Bever said. “Week by week, more of our residents are being protected from the severe illness that can result from SARS-CoV-2 infection. In fact, we know COVID-19 vaccinations are protecting Nebraskans because, since January 2021, 94% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and 95% of all COVID-19 deaths were among not fully vaccinated people.”
Bever said the health department and local health care providers are receiving questions from residents about eligibility for booster doses of vaccine.
“As of now, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for booster doses at least six months after the Pfizer primary series,” she said. “So, you must be fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine to get a Pfizer vaccine booster. If you were vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will need to wait a little longer until the available data has been evaluated and additional recommendations are released.”
In the early months of the vaccination program, most South Heartland residents received the Moderna vaccine because that was the product available here.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer booster doses are recommended for people 65 years and older, individuals 18 years and older in long-term care settings, and people aged 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions to strengthen protection against severe disease.
In addition, people aged 18-49 years old with certain underlying medical conditions and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may receive a booster shot.
South Heartland is encouraging people to take advantage of the widely available, no-cost vaccine to start or complete their vaccination steps and protect against COVID-19.
“It’s not too late to get your first and second shots,” Bever said.
West Nile cases confirmed
In other virus-related health news, South Heartland announced Tuesday that three district residents have tested positive for West Nile virus so far this season.
One of those individuals was a blood donor.
Jessica Warner, the health department’s disease surveillance coordinator, said West Nile season isn’t over yet.
“West Nile virus infections occur primarily in the late summer or early fall, but some years we have had clinical cases reported as late as November,” Warner said.
Since August, three collections of mosquitoes from South Heartland have tested positive for the virus.
The health department continues to urge residents to take steps against mosquito breeding on their property, as well as to wear effective mosquito repellant containing DEET and adopt other measures to avoid mosquito bites.
Warner said it’s not unusual for individuals to learn they are infected with West Nile through the screening process during blood donation.
“We typically receive one or two reports on positive blood donors every season,” she said. “These individuals usually do not know they have been infected, as most do not experience symptoms. So far this year, there have been 10 human blood donor positives detected in Nebraska and one of these was from our health district.”
Symptoms of West Nile infection can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes a rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms typically last a few days.
According to South Heartland, about one in 150 patients will develop severe illness. These symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, paralysis, coma and death. Symptoms may last several weeks, and the neurological effects may be permanent.
For more information call South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 1-877-238-7595 or visit the South Heartland website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.