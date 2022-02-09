The deaths of three additional Tribland residents have pushed to 139 the fatality toll related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the South Heartland Health District.
Meanwhile, the running total of laboratory-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among district residents since March 2020 exceeded the 10,000 mark last week, the district health department reported in a news release.
South Heartland encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, all of which are in the Hastings Tribune’s coverage area. The first positive case of COVID-19 in a district resident was reported on March 18, 2020.
Meanwhile, however, key numbers related to community transmission of COVID-19 in the health district declined precipitously for the second consecutive week, the health department said in its weekly Tuesday evening news release updating local conditions related to the viral infection.
By policy, South Heartland does not report any death as being related to COVID-19 unless and until the cause of death is confirmed on an official death certificate from the state of Nebraska. A paperwork lag of up to several weeks means deaths typically are not added to the total until some time has passed.
The tally of new confirmed cases includes only those that are duly reported to the health department, and not all the cases now being identified through at-home testing.
A total of 181 new confirmed cases were logged by the heath department for the week ending Feb. 5. That number was down from 499 for the prior week.
For Sunday through Tuesday of this week, an additional 71 new confirmed cases were reported. As of Tuesday, the running total number of cases among district residents over nearly 23 months stood at 10,011.
On Tuesday, the district’s seven-day rolling total of new cases equated to 354 per 100,000 population — down almost exactly 50% from 701 per 100,000 on Feb. 1. Even so, the established threshold for “high” community transmission is 100 cases per 100,000 population — meaning the current rate remains 3.5 times higher than “high.”
The South Heartland COVID-19 test positivity rate, or “positivity” for short, also declined week-over-week.
Overall positivity dropped to 19.8% from 26% the previous week and 33% the week before that.
Community positivity, which excludes the frequent surveillance testing done on residents and employees in long-term care facilities, dropped to 35.6% last week from 49.5% the prior week and 57% the week before that.
The test positivity rate is the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a given week divided by the total number of tests known to have been administered.
Last week, 783 tests were reported to the health department. That number was down 42% from the previous week.
Hospitalization metrics related to COVID-19 improved in the health district last week. As of Tuesday, a total of seven patients with the infection were hospitalized in the district, compared to nine on Feb. 1.
South Heartland has three hospitals — Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud. A combined total of 45.5% of staffed intensive care beds in the district were available for new patients as of Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said she saw good news in the most recent COVID-19 numbers but urged residents not to throw caution to the wind.
“While the down-trend is good news, we should not let down our guard yet,” she said. As long as we have high community transmission, vulnerable residents are more likely to be exposed to the virus and suffer the consequences.”
Indeed, COVID-19 continues to show up in long-term living centers. Over the past two weeks, eight such facilities in South Heartland have reported outbreaks, with a total of 27 staff members and 21 residents testing positive for the infection.
Resident vaccination rates are high in most skilled nursing facilities, and residents who test positive typically are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, Bever said.
The health department continues to encourage a layered approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“The most effective layer of prevention to reduce the risk of severe illness is getting fully vaccinated and boosted,” Bever said.
Currently, 48% of the health district’s total population is fully vaccinated, and 28% are fully vaccinated and boosted.
The vaccination rate among young people lags significantly. To date, 5% of children ages 5-11, 19% of youths ages 12-15 and 24% of young people ages 16-19 are fully vaccinated.
South Heartland encourages residents with questions about vaccination and testing to contact their own health care providers or the health department.
South Heartland also continues to offer a weekly Wednesday vaccine clinic in the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St. Hours are 4-6 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 or visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
