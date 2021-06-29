Four new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been reported among residents of the South Heartland Health District since the last districtwide update on June 22.
Those four cases — three during the week of June 20-26 and one in the days since then — involve three Adams County residents and one Clay County resident, the district health department reported in its weekly COVID-19 update news release Tuesday evening.
The district’s overall weekly positivity rate increased from zero for the week of June 13-19 to 1.9% for the week of June 20-26. The positivity rate is the number of total new confirmed cases for the week divided by the total number of COVID-19 tests that were administered.
All three of the new cases last week were in the general population, and none were in residents or employees of long-term care facilities. The positivity rate in the general population was 4.9% for the week, whereas the rate in the long-term care population remained zero.
Since the first case was reported on March 18, 2020, a running total of 4,926 South Heartland residents have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Of those, 3,181 were from Adams County, 780 from Clay County, 546 from Nuckolls County and 419 from Webster County. The South Heartland district encompasses those four counties, with the health department offices located in Hastings.
Ninety-one district residents have died of COVID-19, according to official state death certificates.
As of June 25, no in-patients in Tribland hospitals (Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud) were being treated for COVID-19.
In Tuesday’s news release, Michele Bever, the district health department executive director, said the reading on the South Heartland risk dial for this week remains at 1.0 for a second straight week.
The 1.0 reading is on the on the line between the green (low risk) and yellow (moderate risk) zones on the dial, which assesses the danger of further local spread of the novel coronavirus or its variants.
The dial has four zones: Green (low risk), for readings of zero to 1; yellow (moderate risk), for 1-2; orange (elevated risk), for 2-3; and red (severe risk) for 3-4.
The dial reading is updated weekly, with risk values calculated based on testing access and turnaround time, percent positive tests in the general public, 14-day rolling average of new cases per day per 100,000 population (an extrapolated figure), hospital capacity (percentage of beds used for COVID-19 patients and ICU bed availability), and the overall South Heartland vaccination rate.
“One of our health department responsibilities is to monitor the health risks in our district and share information with the public,” Bever said. “The local risk dial is just one tool to help interested residents understand the potential risk of more spread of the virus and the potential for resurgence.”
To date, more than 18,500 South Heartland residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 40% of the district’s total population and 48% of all district residents eligible (meaning age 16 and above) to be vaccinated.
Thirty-eight percent of all district residents and 45% of all eligible residents now are fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others,” Bever said, adding that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by both the original version of the virus and the variants.
Anyone age 12 and older now is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All three vaccine products approved for use in the United States — Pfizer BioNTech, J&J Janssen and Moderna — are available in the health district.
South Heartland’s vaccine webpage (reached through www.southheartlandhealth.org) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the district and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and how to make an appointment at each site.
In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact South Heartland at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
