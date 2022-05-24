Numbers of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continue to rise in the South Heartland Health District, the district health department reported Tuesday.
The district’s seven-day rolling tally of new cases among district residents equaled 73 per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday.
That number is in the “substantial” range, color-coded orange. The “low” range is less than 10 new cases per 100,000.
In addition, numbers of new cases are rising in long-term care facilities. Currently, four such facilities in the district are reporting residents and/or staff members with the viral infection.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
Most Tuesday evenings, the health department issues a news release updating local conditions related to COViD-19.
In this week’s news release, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, highlighted the importance of vaccinations and boosters against COVID-19, especially in children and teenagers.
“We know, for COVID, that disease-induced and vaccine-induced immunity wanes over time. So, to boost your protection against severe illness, it is important to get vaccinated with the initial series, then get boosters when you are eligible,” she said. “This includes children ages 5 and older.”
Children and teenagers are not exempt from developing serious illness, requiring hospitalization or even dying from COVID-19, Bever said.
What’s more: After having COVID-19, children and teens can experience a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems, Bever said. These may include concentration issues, ongoing muscle and joint pain, or mental health challenges.
“Getting children vaccinated can help prevent them from getting really sick even if they do get infected,” Bever said. “Vaccination can also help prevent serious short- and long-term complications of COVID-19.”
While underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system place individuals of any age at greater risk of serious illness with COVID-19, almost half of children younger than 18 who are hospitalized with the disease have no underlying health condition, Bever reported.
“Even if they have already had COVID-19, it is not too late for anyone, including children, to get vaccinated and begin building their protection against severe COVID-19 illness that could be caused by the current or future variants of SARS-CoV-2,” she said.
For more information about how COVID-19 disease affects children and the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, Bever recommends that parents talk to their doctor or a pediatrician, or visit healthychildren.org, a website about children’s health presented by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has information about COVID-19 vaccination for children and teens available online.
Districtwide, 32 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for the week ending May 21. This number, which was up from 21 for the previous week, does not include most cases identified through at-home, do-it-yourself testing.
• Known testing increased by 11% week-over-week, with 228 tests logged last week compared to 206 the previous week. Again, these numbers do not include at-home testing.
Of the individuals tested outside a long-term care setting, the community test positivity rate, or “positivity,” increased to 25% last week. The goal for “low” transmission is to remain below 5% positivity.
As of Tuesday, two in-patients in South Heartland hospitals were being treated for COVID-19, and 64% of staffed intensive care unit beds were available for new patients.
