The South Heartland Health District saw an uptick in the number of known new cases of the novel coronavirus disease among residents last week, the district health department reported.
A total of 16 residents of the health district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, were confirmed positive for the disease during the week ending May 7. That compares to six the previous week.
For Sunday through Tuesday of this week, an additional eight new cases had been confirmed.
Cases identified through at-home testing aren’t included in the health department reports.
In addition, one additional death of a district resident has been confirmed as attributable to the viral disease known as COVID-19.
The death, which occurred within the past four months, brings the district’s COVID-19 death toll to 148 and its cumulative fatality rate to 1.4%.
The health department updated case information and related guidance Tuesday evening in its weekly news release detailing local conditions related to the virus.
Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said the district’s rolling seven-day total of new cases increased to 39.8 cases per 100,000 population for last week. That’s considered to be in the “moderate” range.
The community test positivity rate, or “positivity,” decreased to 10% for the week, while testing increased by 47% from the previous week to 188 tests logged. Again, these numbers don’t include at-home testing.
The test positivity rate is the number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 among district residents for a given week divided by the total number of tests administered.
Community positivity doesn’t include surveillance testing at long-term care facilities. No such facilities in the district have included cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff members within the past two weeks.
As of Tuesday, no hospital in-patients in the district were being treated for the viral infection, and 91% of staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients.
As of May 5, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels, which are updated weekly and are based on metrics including hospital data, showed all four South Heartland counties in the “low” category.
South Heartland used this week’s news release to share recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination and boosters for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
“We’d like to clear up some misconceptions about COVID-19 risks and pregnancy,” Bever wrote in introducing the topic.
According to South Heartland, women who are pregnant or recently were pregnant are more likely than others to become seriously ill with COVID-19. Also, women who have the viral infection during pregnancy are at increased risk of complications that can affect the pregnancy and the developing baby.
COVID-19 vaccination can help protect pregnant women from serious illness, and the vaccination is recommended for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to become pregnant, or might become pregnant in the future.
Bever said women who are pregnant should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get a booster when it’s time.
“Not only is COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for pregnant women, (but) recent studies are showing that vaccination during pregnancy builds antibodies that can help protect the baby,” she said.
Women with questions should contact their health care provider or visit the South Heartland website, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.