Three new confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been recorded among residents of the South Heartland Health District since figures last were updated on June 28.
The new cases were reflected in weekly updates Tuesday to the district health department’s COVID-19 data dashboard online.
The district’s overall test positivity rate for the week that ended July 3 was .63%. The rate for the general population was 1.22%, whereas the rate was zero for residents and employees of long-term care facilities — just as it has been each week since the week ending May 29.
The test positivity rate is found by dividing the total number of new positive cases for a given week by the number of COVID-19 tests administered in that same time period.
The reading on the district’s COVID-19 risk dial remains at 1.0 — on the line between the green (low risk) and yellow (moderate risk) zones — for another week.
The risk dial assesses the danger associated with continued local spread of the virus, based on current conditions related to spread of the virus and local capacities for treating it, plus the district’s vaccination rate.
As of Tuesday, a running total of 4,929 South Heartland residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was announced on March 18, 2020. The death toll among district residents stands at 91.
Thirty-eight percent of all district residents, and 46% of all eligible residents, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Forty-one percent of all residents and 48% of all eligible residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine against the disease. Only residents age 12 and up are eligible for the vaccination at this time.
According to South Heartland statistics, 144 district residents received a first or second shot of the vaccine between June 29 and Tuesday.
In her weekly Tuesday news release updating the community on COVID-19 information, Michele Bever, the health department’s executive director, said the slow pace of vaccinations across the district is at least partially responsible for keeping the risk dial needle from dropping.
“Our vaccination rate is creeping up very slowly,” Bever said. “To date, 81.5% of South Heartland residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated, but only 38% of residents across the age spectrum are fully vaccinated. Only 41% of residents all ages have received at least one dose of vaccine, so we have a distance to go to reach our goal of 70% or more residents having received at least one dose. Our current status doesn’t yet provide us with enough community-level protection to ward off future spread, so our local risk remains unchanged on the risk dial, at the border of low and moderate risk.”
South Heartland is monitoring for variants of the coronavirus locally and is concerned about the spread of the Delta variant seen in other parts of Nebraska and in other states, Bever said.
The Delta variant first was identified in India in December 2020. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, the highly infectious variant is making up more than 50% of the new coronavirus infections in the U.S. and more than 80% of the new infections in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Region 7, which encompasses Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.
Missouri has the highest prevalence of the Delta variant of any U.S. state, and its new-case numbers are increasing rapidly — up 45% in two weeks’ time. News from Missouri describes a recent surge in hospitalizations requiring transfer of patients to manage the local overflow of COVID-19 cases.
“Vaccines protect against severe COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus variants,” Bever said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, please don’t wait any longer.”
All three COVID-19 vaccines now approved for use in the United States — Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen by Johnson & Johnson — now are available in the South Heartland district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Information on the health department’s website — www.southheartlandhealth.org — keeps residents current on which vaccines are available where.
To date, the Pfizer product is the only one of the three approved for administration to 12- to 15-year-olds.
Bever is encouraging anyone needing to be vaccinated to do so before back-to-school activities begin in a month or so.
“Remember it takes three or four weeks between doses of the mRNA vaccines (the Pfizer or Moderna, respectively) and another two weeks after the second dose until your immune system has had a chance to respond and you are considered fully vaccinated,” she said. “Alternatively, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just one dose plus two weeks to become fully vaccinated. Get your first dose now so you can be fully vaccinated before school and fall activities begin.”
