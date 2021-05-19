The danger of further local spread of the novel coronavirus remains in the moderate zone in the South Heartland Health District.
That was the word Wednesday night from Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, following the weekly update of the risk dial for the district covering Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“For the week ending May 15, our 14-day average of daily cases was 10 per 100,000 per day, above our goal of eight cases per day per 100,000, and the test positivity in the community was 11.8%, decreased from the week before, but still in the elevated range. Our goal for weekly positivity is a sustained level at or below 5%,” Bever said.
The test positivity rate is the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, confirmed among district residents in a given week divided by the number of residents tested in that same time period.
The community positivity rate involves the general population and excludes the residents and employees of long-term care facilities, who are tested relatively frequently.
Bever also reported sequencing analysis to date had identified 16 COVID-19-positive South Heartland residents who were infected with the B.1.1.7 variant, including one in Nuckolls County, one in Clay County, four in Webster County and 10 in Adams County.
“The B.1.1.7 variant has higher transmissibility, meaning it spreads more easily from person to person, and it can cause more severe illness,” she said.
The B.1.1.7 variant often is referred to as the “U.K. (United Kingdom) variant.”
“The good news continues to be that COVID-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19 and the variants,” Bever said. “Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine. Up to now, 40% of all South Heartland residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and seventy-nine percent of our residents ages 65-plus are fully vaccinated.”
While vaccination numbers continue to climb in the health district, South Heartland still is nowhere near the vaccine coverage of its population that officials are seeking to achieve.
“We have some distance to cover to meet the goal of 70% or more of our residents having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” she said. “We are encouraging people to get the vaccine so that they are able to do more activities safely, including traveling and gathering. We are also continuing to recommend that residents practice prevention to protect themselves and their loved ones, as well as their employees, customers, clients, and any others they might be around, especially if they are not yet fully vaccinated.”
Bever said the health department’s vaccine webpage (https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/covid-19-vaccine-information.html) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the district and which product or products — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and/or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) — are offered at each site.
“This list will be updated frequently to include new times, dates and how to make an appointment at each site,” she said. “In addition, there are several health care providers in the district who are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.”
Residents may contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 for more information.
