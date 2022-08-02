While a rolling tally of known new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has come down a bit recently in the South Heartland Health District, officials see signs that the recent surge in cases still may be in its early stages.
The South Heartland District Health Department issued its weekly update of local COVID-19 conditions Tuesday evening. The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
In the weekly news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, announced that COVID-19 case rates and positivity remain high in the four-county jurisdiction.
Another cause for concern, she said, is the level of the virus flowing out of the sanitary sewer system in Hastings, the district’s largest community.
"We are also noting a significant upward trend in virus concentrations measured by sampling wastewater in the Hastings treatment plant,” Bever said. “This could be another predictor of upcoming COVID case trends. We continue to be concerned that we are on the front end of a BA.5 surge and that the situation will get worse before it gets better again.”
The level of SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater is considered a potential predictor of COVID-19 case surges. At this time, such levels are being measured in 15 locations across Nebraska, including Hastings.
According to the National Wastewater Surveillance System developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, upward trends in wastewater virus concentrations often can serve as an early warning of COVID-19 spreading in the community.
“The Hastings wastewater surveillance results, which are available for review from a link on our COVID dashboard, are demonstrating a significant upward trend, currently at our highest levels yet,” Bever said.
The dashboard may be accessed through the health department website, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
When it comes to week-over-week statistics, the COVID-19 situation appears to have improved in some respects in recent days.
Bever reported weekly community positivity was 40% for the week ending July 30 — down from 45% for the week ending July 23.
Meanwhile, the total number of known new cases for the week ending July 30 was 99 — up from 82 for the prior week. (Thirty-nine additional cases were logged for the Sunday through Tuesday of the current week.) By Tuesday, however, the seven-day rolling tally of known new cases of the viral infection had dropped to the equivalent of 170 per 100,000 — down from 243 per 100,000 seven days earlier.
“This (170 per 100,000) is still 1.7 times higher than the 100-cases-per-100,000 threshold considered to be high transmission,” Bever said. “In addition, the seven-day case rate is certainly an undercount, since at-home test results are not reported to the health department.”
Positivity, or the test positivity rate, is obtained by taking the total number of known new cases of COVID-19 among district residents for a given week and dividing it by the total number of tests known to have been administered in that same time period.
“Community positivity” excludes surveillance testing and any associated positive results from long-term care facilities, where residents and staff undergo “surveillance testing.”
Bever reported a slight decrease in the number long-term care facilities affected by COVID-19. In the past two weeks, eight facilities in the health district reported cases with a total of 12 residents and 20 staff who tested positive.
To date, 84% of the district’s long-term care facilities have provided booster shots for their residents and interested staff.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations are fewer in number than they were at this time last week. As of Tuesday, two in-patients in district hospitals were being treated for the infection, compared to a daily high of five last week.
According to data reported to the health department for the month of July, 83% of the patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 were either unvaccinated or not up-to-date on vaccine.
During the four-month period of April through July 2022, Bever said, the district’s three hospitals reported a total of 33 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of these, 88% were either unvaccinated or not up-to-date on their vaccinations, 9% were up-to-date on vaccinations, and 3% had unknown vaccination status.
“What all of this tells us is that it is important to stay up-to-date on vaccine and to continue to protect ourselves and others in all the ways we can, especially if we are over age 65, are immune-compromised, or have underlying health conditions,” she said.
Individuals at risk for severe illness who test positive should contact a health care provider as soon as possible to find out if they are eligible for COVID-19 antiviral medicines, Bever said. The treatment needs to begin within the first five days, when symptoms are mild to moderate, to make a change in the trajectory of the illness.
For testing and vaccination information, visit the health department’s website or call 877-238-7595.
