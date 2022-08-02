South Heartland District Health Department (copy)

South Heartland District Health Department

 Laura Beahm/Tribune//////

While a rolling tally of known new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has come down a bit recently in the South Heartland Health District, officials see signs that the recent surge in cases still may be in its early stages.

The South Heartland District Health Department issued its weekly update of local COVID-19 conditions Tuesday evening. The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.

0
0
0
0
0