Continuing declines in case rate and test positivity metrics have pushed the South Heartland Health District from the “substantial” to the “moderate” range in community transmission of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
In her weekly Tuesday news release, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said the district’s rolling seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 residents had dropped from “substantial” to “moderate” on March 2 and as of Tuesday had remained in that range for seven consecutive days.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day total had dropped to 26.5 cases per 100,000. “Moderate” community transmission is 10.00-49.99 cases per 100,000 in the past seven days.
“Low” community transmission is fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 in the past seven days. “Substantial” is 50-99.99 per 100,000, and high is 100 cases or more per 100,000.
In addition to the rate of new cases, South Heartland also looks at the test positivity rate, or “positivity,” to measure community transmission of the virus and its variants. Community positivity, which excludes surveillance testing of long-term care residents and employees, dropped to 7.8% for the week ending March 5 — also in the range of “moderate” community transmission.
South Heartland’s community positivity had been 10% or above (in the “high” range) since July 24, 2021.
Positivity is the number of known new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among district residents in a given week, divided by the total known number of COVID-19 tests administered to residents in that same time period.
Bever said the goal for “low” transmission is to get to, and stay below, 5% positivity.
Surveillance testing in long-term care facilities showed a decrease in positivity to 0.8% for the week ending March 5, compared to 3.9% for the prior week.
In the past two weeks, two long-term care facilities in the district reported a total of three residents and zero staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Bever said South Heartland’s recommendations for moderate/medium community transmission are based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels guidance.
The recommendations include the following:
- Individuals who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness should talk to their health care provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.
- Everyone should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Individuals with
- symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should get tested. Go to southheartlandhealth.org to find COVID-19 testing locations and where to pick up free at-home tests.
People may choose to mask at any time to protect themselves and others, Bever said. Individuals with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
South Heartland recommends COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 years and older. Residents may contact their personal health care provider or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing.
For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the health department website.
Here are some additional South Heartland COVID-19 statistical nuggets for this week:
- Just 14 new confirmed cases were logged last week — 59% fewer than the previous week’s total of 34 cases. An additional eight new confirmed cases were recorded for Sunday through Tuesday.
- Known testing decreased 50% last week, with 290 tests logged compared to 585 the previous week. These numbers don’t include at-home tests.
- As of Tuesday, one hospital in-patient was being treated for COVID-19 in the South Heartland district, and 45.5% of staffed intensive care beds in the district were available for new patients.
- As of March 5, the CDC’s new COVID-19 Community Levels tool showed Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties at the “Medium” community transmission level.
Since March 18, 2020, a known running total of 10,212 South Heartland residents have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The district’s death toll stands at 142.
